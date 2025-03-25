All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

As the summer transfer window edges ever closer, attention on Wearside will increasingly turn towards Sunderland’s potential business.

Which players will the Black Cats look to sign in an effort to bolster Regis Le Bris’s squad ahead of next season, and which members of the current dressing room will be the subject of speculative interest from clubs in the Premier League and beyond? At this moment in time, there is no way of knowing for certain, but already there are plenty of rumours doing the rounds. With that in mind, here are a couple of the transfer stories that you might have missed from the past day or two...

West Ham scout five Sunderland players.

Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting that Premier League outfit West Ham had joined a long line of suitors looking to secure a deal for Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg this summer. The teenager has enjoyed a breakout campaign on Wearside, and is said to be a target for several high profile top flight and continental sides.

According to a fresh update, however, Rigg may not be the only Black Cats player on the Hammers’ radar. Taking to The West Ham Way, renowned Irons insider ExWHUEmployee said: “Players from Sunderland and Burnley are very much on the radar [for West Ham]. We have been tracking a range of Sunderland players for most of 2025 and these include: Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Romaine Mundle, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.”

Focusing in on the Hammers’ interest in Rigg, he added: “Chris Rigg has emerged as the most likely signing from that bunch with the player’s agent already having had early discussions with the club. A transfer fee of around £20 million is being discussed but other clubs are also interested in the 17-year-old midfielder including London rivals Tottenham.”

‘Good chance’ Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle moves to North East

Elsewhere, reports have once again linked Sunderland with a move for Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle. The ex-Manchester City star was touted as a prospective replacement for Jobe Bellingham earlier in the year, with suggestions from some quarters that the Black Cats could look to make a move for the 23-year-old if the England youth international was prised away from the Stadium of Light by a big money bid.

And now, according to Graeme Bailey, Sunderland could rekindle their apparent interest in Doyle over the summer. Speaking to Sunderland AFC News, the reporter said: “Doyle will likely be leaving Molineux this summer. I am told he is not really in the plans of Vitor Pereira. There is a good chance he could end up in the North East as Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both keeping close tabs on him.”