10 Sunderland players that will leave this summer & 4 that won’t - and why

Sunderland could bid farewell to a number of players this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer transfer window rapidly approaches, Sunderland find themselves facing all kinds of uncertainty.

Which division will the Black Cats be in next season? What sort of markets will they be shopping in? And which of their current squad will be heading out of the exit door over the coming months?

We’ve taken a closer look below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Anderson - Will

Not the most illustrious name on this list, perhaps, but Anderson is in desperate need of a change of scene. The defender has found himself languishing in the U21s in recent months, and as he approaches the final year of his contract, surely this summer is the time for the Black Cats to move him on.

Salis Abdul Samed - Will

There is no option to buy clause included in Samed’s loan deal at the Stadium of Light, and based on the minimal impact that he has made so far this season, it is difficult to envisage Sunderland going out of their way to pursue a permanent agreement over the coming months.

Chris Mepham - Will

Similarly, Mepham will head back to Bournemouth this summer, and while there is every chance that he could then leave the Cherries on a permanent deal, it remains to be see whether Sunderland will have the necessary financial might required to seal an agreement for a player who is surely deserving of a run in the Premier League. If the Black Cats were to get promoted, however...

Adil Aouchiche - Will

The Frenchman did an admirable job when called upon earlier in the season, but he has since been shipped out on loan to Portsmouth, and you suspect that deal could be a precursor to a permanent exit in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierre Ekwah - Will

Ekwah is currently impressing for relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne, who retain an option to buy him at the end of the season. Based on the noise coming out of France, if they can beat the drop and have enough in their coffers, they could well exercise that clause.

Abdoullah Ba - Will

Another loanee who presumably has few prospects on Wearside, it would be no grand shock to see Ba leave Sunderland for good this summer.

Timothee Pembele - Will

Likewise, Pembele is surely headed towards the exit door. The full-back never truly found his footing on Wearside, and if he is to leave, then he will surely come to be regarded as a rare Kristjaan Speakman transfer misfire.

Nazariy Rusyn - Will

Currently on loan at Hajduk Split, the Croatian side do reserve the option to buy the forward on a permanent basis. Even if they decide against it, however, the likelihood is that he will depart the Stadium of Light anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Watson - Will

At this moment in time, it feels more likely than not. Watson’s contract expires in 2026, Brighton continue to circle with intent, and if the January transfer window is anything to go by, it regrettably only feels like a matter of time before they get their man. Things can change, and Sunderland will be desperate to keep the young winger, but there is a chance he will be off.

Jayden Danns - Will

Can somebody leave if they never arrived in the first place? Still yet to make his debut, there are no concrete indications as to when Sunderland fans can expect to see the Liverpool loanee in action.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Dan Ballard - Won’t

There was a time when the centre-back was one of the most sought-after talents in the Sunderland dressing room, but injuries have heavily disrupted his momentum this season, and as a consequence, it is hard to imagine too much transfer interest in him over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trai Hume - Won’t

Another who has been tentatively linked with a number of suitors, Hume still has a couple of years left on his contract in the North East, and given the lack of an obvious succession plan, you suspect that Sunderland will do all they can to retain his services.

Dan Neil - Won’t

Neil’s contract situation is relatively precarious in the sense that he has just 18 months left on his current deal, but you get the impression that Sunderland will prioritise securing an extension for the captain once their promotion push is over, and the hope will be that they can keep him around for a while to come.

Wilson Isidor - Won’t

It’s a tale as old as time - striker starts scoring goals, striker suddenly begins to appear in all manner of speculative transfer stories. Isidor has found himself treading that familiar path this season, but given that he only put pen to paper on a permanent deal in January, the chances of him leaving feel slim.

Enzo Le Fée - Maybe

Le Fée’s future depends entirely on whether or not Sunderland go up this season. If they do, he will stay on Wearside. If they don’t, he is destined to return to AS Roma. It really is as simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe Bellingham - Maybe

At the present moment in time, it feels as if Bellingham could be destined for a big money exit this summer. That being said, the uncertainty of Sunderland’s own situation makes it too hard to call one way or the other. If they go up, maybe he could be persuaded to stay... Otherwise, it is hard to see him sticking around in the Championship for another year.

Chris Rigg - Maybe

Very similar to Bellingham, albeit with the added caveat of his age and the fact that he came through the ranks at Sunderland. Interest is high, but could he continue his development on Wearside for a while longer before sealing a high-profile departure? Maybe.

Your next Sunderland read: Tottenham reportedly submit £38m transfer 'bid' for Sunderland star Chris Rigg during international break