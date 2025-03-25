Sunderland AFC’s most memorable 2024/25 moments at the Stadium of Light so far

Sunderland AFC’s 2024/25 season has produced some memorial moments at the Stadium of Light so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season has seen Sunderland deliver big performances, late drama, and stunning goals at the Stadium of Light.

Under Régis Le Bris, the Black Cats have shown resilience and attacking flair, turning their home ground into a fortress.

Here are some the highlights so far:

These are Sunderland AFC’s most memorable moments at the Stadium of Light during the 2024/25 season. | Sunderland AFC/RJX Media

Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday – Régis’ first home game

Régis Le Bris’ tenure at the Stadium of Light began in emphatic fashion as Sunderland swept aside Sheffield Wednesday with a commanding 4-0 victory.

The Black Cats played with relentless attacking intent, overwhelming their opponents with fluid movement and clinical finishing.

Three goals in the opening 24 minutes - courtesy of Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda, and Luke O’Nien - set the tone, igniting a vibrant atmosphere.

Mayenda sealed his brace and Sunderland’s fourth at the start of the second 45, turning the ball home from close range to cap off a dominant display.

Sunderland 1-0 Burnley – Third successive clean sheets!

Defensive resilience was key as Sunderland edged promotion rivals Burnley on home soil, securing a third consecutive victory and clean sheet to start the campaign.

Romaine Mundle’s first-half strike sent Wearside into celebration, while a disciplined backline and tireless midfield effort kept the Clarets at bay in a tense encounter.

Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough – Rigg’s magic moment

A Wear-Tees clash always delivers drama, and this edition was no exception as Chris Rigg stole the show with a breath-taking winner in the 24th minute.

The 17-year-old displayed composure beyond his years, rounding Middlesbrough’s keeper before audaciously backheeling the ball into the net from a tight angle - sending the Stadium of Light into bedlam.

It was one of those iconic moments where time seemed to stand still as something truly outrageous unfolded before your eyes.

Jobe celebrating his opening goal against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on October 1. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Sunderland 2-0 Derby County – The first light show

After a summer of significant investment at the Stadium of Light - including the installation of a Bose Professional sound system - the club debuted a new light show for its first night game of the season.

Synced to the pre-match playlist, it added a new dimension to the matchday experience, amplifying the final countdown to kick-off.

The spectacle set the stage for an impressive performance, as Jobe fired in a stunning strike from range before Wilson Isidor netted his first goal at the Stadium of Light, sealing a commanding 2-0 victory over Derby County.

Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield United – Lads begin 2025 in style

The Black Cats kicked off the new year in style with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United. In a game that tested their resilience, Sunderland rose to the occasion, balancing attacking flair with defensive grit.

The Stadium of Light crackled with energy as Eliezer Mayenda fired the Lads ahead after Anthony Patterson’s crucial penalty save from Kieffer Moore.

A Luke O’Nien own goal brought the Blades level, but a moment of sheer brilliance from Wilson Isidor – which saw him leave Anel Ahmedhodžić in his wake before curling past Michael Cooper - sealed a thrilling victory.

Season tickets for the 2025/26 season are on sale now and it promises to be another exciting year on Wearside.

You can secure your seat for 2025/26 at: https://www.safc.com/tickets/season-tickets.