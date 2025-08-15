Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Nordi Mukiele, according to reports

Sunderland have reached an agreement in principle to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele, according to reports.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive summer of recruitment in the transfer window thus far, and have already brought in 11 acquisitions ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League this weekend.

But with a little over a fortnight until the market closes, it would appear that Kristjaan Speakman and his team are not done with their business just yet, and are seemingly edging closer to another eye-catching addition.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Sunderland are on track to wrap up a deal for Mukiele, who has been deemed surplus to requirements by PSG boss Luis Enrique this season. The 27-year-old predominantly operates as a right-back, but can also play in a central berth too.

In an update on Friday morning, Hawkins explained that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, and that the player has been given permission to travel to the North East to put the finishing touches to a move.

Corroborating Hawkins’ report, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano shared a post on X, stating: “Sunderland are closing in on Nordi Mukiele deal from Paris St Germain, green light from the club. Mukiele also said yes to SAFC.”

Mukiele started his senior career in his native France with Stade Lavallois, before sealing a switch to Montpellier. From there, he spent a stint with RB Leipzig, before moving to PSG in 2022. The defender spent last season out on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, registering 24 appearances, including five in the Champions League.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s transfer plans over the remainder of the window?

Asked about Sunderland’s plans over the remainder of the transfer window during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "We'll see. We still have one, two or three positions we could reinforce but it's always connected with the reality of the market [and what's possible]. We'll see. Two weeks to go.

"So far I think the connections are really positive. We have seen just through the friendly games the progression of the different phases in our game. It's a reset. Every season is different because we'll have a new challenge.

"Eleven new players is an opportunity. It's a new chapter and challenge and it's positive to have new energy, creativity and a new point of view. For me, it's more positive than something we can regret. It was important to challenge and reinforce the squad."

