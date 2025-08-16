Sunderland look set to make PSG defender Nordi Mukiele their twelfth summer signing

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are closing in on the addition of Nordi Mukiele, who is now expected to become their twelfth summer signing.

It's understood that a permanent deal has been agreed with PSG, and reports in France suggest the overall package is likely to be around the €11 million mark. So who is Mukiele and what will he bring to the Sunderland squad? Here, we take a closer look...

Who is Nordi Mukiele?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mukiele is a 27-year-old defender who fits Sunderland's search for players with experience of top-level football perfectly. After a transfer from Laval, Mukiele made his name during a very successful campaign and a half at Ligue 1 side Montpellier. That led to a transfer to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2018, where he was a regular for four seasons. A move back to France and to PSG followed, where the defender won a number of trophies without ever fully establishing himself as a lock int he starting XI. It was a similar story at Bayer Leverkusen last season, where in a loan spell he made 24 appearances across all competitions. He was a key player in the squad without ever really nailing down one position in the starting XI, which was perhaps unsurprising given how well established Xabi Alonso's preferred side was from their double-winning campaign.

So Sunderland are signing a player who has regularly competed at the very top level, albeit one who has for a few seasons not got the level of minutes he might have liked. It's still undoubtedly a coup for a newly-promoted club. At 27, he still has a lot of very good years in the game ahead of him.

What are his key strengths and what will he bring to the Sunderland squad?

The first and perhaps most notable attribute would be versatility. Mukiele is a very versatile defender, who has at some stage in his career played in just about every defensive role you could name. First and foremost he is a right back, which is where he played the bulk of his football for PSG. However, Bayer Leverkusen play predominantly with a back three and so the bulk of his minutes last season were either on the right of the three central defenders, or at right wing back. This was very similar during Mukiele's four years at Leipzig; they also play with a back three and his time was broadly split across those two roles. This tells us that Mukiele has a good all-round skillset, capable of contributing in both phases of the game. Mukiele did also on occasions play at left back for PSG, so this will be an option for Régis Le Bris even if clearly not his predominant position.

Watching Mukiele in action on wyscout, and digging a little deeper into his statistics for last season, and this picture of a good all-rounder is underlined. Mukiele is quick and good in the air, and likes to dribble and get to the byline when given a full back role. According to wyscout's Bundesliga data, he was fourth for dribbles per 90 minutes for full backs last season and third for offensive duels. 12th for progressive runs, and fourth for deep completed crosses. You'd expect his attacking numbers to be good playing wing back for such a strong side at the level, but this gives us a flavour of his instinct to attack.That's underlined at some of the statistics from data website fbref, which played Mukiele in the top 7% for shots per 90 minutes from Bundesliga full backs. The top 4% for short passes completed, and the top 7% for passes into the final third. He was also in the top 18% for carries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mukiele posted some good defensive numbers, too. He was in the top 5% for interceptions, and the top 4% for aerials won per 90. He was also in the top 22% for clearances.

These are impressive numbers given he did not necessarily have a settled role in the side, and show he can adaptable. If Le Bris needs him to slot in at centre back and get through a lot of defensive work, he can. If he wants him to add extra thrust at full back, he can. It's a signing that underpins the entire back four with a very experienced, consistent and impressive option.

Trai Hume has been outstanding for a long period of time and will take some dislodging at right back, but he now has strong competition for his place and the club know they have proven cover now.

What does this mean for Sunderland's remaining transfer business?

Mukiele's versatility and quality means that if and when the deal does go through, Sunderland will not be far off done for the summer in terms of incomings. They still want another winger, a real priority after a deal to sign Armand Laurienté fell through at the final stage. It's also thought that they remain open to adding another central defender if a player of the right quality becomes available, as that could in turn allow Jenson Seelt to go out on loan. Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen are interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland will of course be open to adding high-calibre players right across the pitch should they become available, but the squad is now looking much closer to being ready for the campaign ahead.