Trai Hume ends Sunderland summer transfer speculation with message fans will love

Sunderland have announced a major new contract boost ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign

Trai Hume has handed Sunderland a major boost by committing his long-term future to the club.

Hume has signed a new and improved contract, running for the next five seasons to the summer of 2030. Hume’s previous deal had two years to run and though Sunderland had the option to extend for a third, they were keen to reward the right back’s rapid progress with fresh terms.

The right back has drawn interest from a number of clubs of recent windows as a result of his development and consistency at both club and international level, with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg the latest to register their interest in a potential deal.

However, Hume has always made clear that his preference was to stay at Sunderland and he has made good on that by putting pen to paper on Wednesday. Hume has reiterated his love for the club and says he is relishing the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Hume said: “The club has shown faith in me with this new contract in the Premier League, which is where I want to be. I arrived at Sunderland in League One and I just wanted to play football – I wasn’t thinking about promotions or the Premier League, but this is a massive club and that means there is always going to be opportunities. It’s been a quick rise through the divisions, and I’ve loved every second of it, so I’m happy to extend my stay and keep making memories.”

Kristjaan Speakman reacts to Trai Hume’s new deal at Sunderland

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Hume’s rise since joining the club demonstrated the opportunity for players on Wearside, and added he was confident there was much more to come from the right back.

“Trai’s story at Sunderland not only demonstrates the opportunities at our club, but also what can happen when you take them,” Speakman said.

“He arrived with the ambition of establishing himself in our team, and he is now a Premier League player, which is a testament to his application and dedication. He played an integral role throughout our time in the Championship, including our promotion last season, and his passion for Sunderland is clear every time he steps on the field. We are delighted he has committed his future to the club and are excited to see him take this next step with us.”