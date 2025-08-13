Régis Le Bris makes Sunderland outgoing transfer admission

Sunderland are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris admits that he expects the bulk of Sunderland's outgoing transfer business to be concluded in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

It has been a busy transfer window on Wearside, with the number of signings already in double figures and with more still to follow. Progress on outgoings has been far slower, with none of those players who were informed at the start of pre-season that they would not be in the squad this season having found new clubs at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's also likely that Sunderland will sanction a number of loans for those still part of the senior squad, but those decisions will be finalised when the Black Cats are comfortable that they have enough depth. Le Bris said after Sunderland's defeat to Rayo Vallecano that no deals were imminent, but made clear that he is relaxed about the situation.

"At the minute, no [nothing is close on outgoings]," Le Bris said.

"I think we'll have to wait for the last two weeks. It's always like that, the players and the squads observe the market. The first games as well are really important to assess the level of the squad."

Régis Le Bris stresses Sunderland transfer point

Sunderland remain keen to make another couple of additions to complete for their Premier League campaign, but Le Bris said the club would stick to their process and ensure any new signing is the right one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll have two or three options to test and see if we can improve the squad," he said.

"For every player, we speak about the position and style of play and characteristics. So for a winger, centre-back, striker, it's always different. For the characteristic, we have to be really clear about the identity and the way you can connect as a teammate. Are you a more talented player but more individual or ready to connect with your teammates? This can be a question.

"The intensity is really important at the level we play, so hard worker, the ability to repeat performances every week, to help the squad in the style of play we have is really important as well. We have two, three, four important points we want to check with the player and sometimes it's not the right moment to connect with Sunderland, if they are talented. It's often a question of connection."