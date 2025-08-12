Sunderland chief confirms club's PSR position and reveals incredible hummel figures

Sunderland are preparing for their return to the Premier League this weekend

Sunderland's summer spending will not lead to any PSR concerns, the club's Chief Business Officer has said.

In an interview with The Athletic, David Bruce said that Sunderland have invested to give themselves the best chance of staying in the Premier League but in a way that will not jeopardise the club's financial stability. The club have already spent well in excess of £100 million to strengthen the squad with eleven signings, and there is an expectation that more will follow.

Sunderland's spending is of course also offset by the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson, and Bruce explained that the club's prudent approach in the Championship is now paying dividends. Sunderland's losses are limited to £61 million during the next three-year assessment period, but their losses in the second tier were relatively low compared to many clubs, thanks to their wage management and sales of players such as Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart.

“There’s headroom based on how the club has been run in the last few years,” Bruce said.

“We’ve been sensible with how we’ve spent based on the revenue afforded to us as a football club and we’ll always have that in mind. We can’t spend beyond our means and we haven’t since Kyril took over. We make X, we spend Y. It’s as simple as that, so if we can build revenues, that gives us greater opportunity to spend on the football side.”

“Our approach in the window has been well measured,” he added.

“We spent a lot of time as an executive team on what our revenues are going to look like and where we’ve come from in the last couple of years. What can we spend? What’s the anchor point on wages and what’s the money we can spend in the market? We’re doing it with a view to being a sustainable football club but with every chance of staying in the league. We feel confident. Like what happened in the last parts of last season, where people came together, the feeling around the club can give us a very good chance.”

David Bruce on impact on hummel

Bruce has been overseeing attempts to drive Sunderland's commercial revenues, which alongside the club's huge boost in TV revenue will help fund the transfer spending.

There has been significant investment in the club's hospitality offering and a boost from the kit deal with hummel is also anticipated.

“For us to be successful, a modern football club at the highest level, it’s the ability to take advantage of the scale and reach you have,” Bruce said.

“You have to build your revenue streams. If you sit here and you don’t grow revenue streams, then your football club stagnates. It does not grow and others go past you very quickly. You can’t become the club your fans want you to be, and from the business side we’re very cognisant of that. We’ve moved from about 33,000, 34,000 shirts two seasons ago (when with Nike) to circa 100,000 shirts in our first season with Hummel,” Bruce added.

"That puts you top 10 in the country. What we’re seeing is unprecedented here. There were 500 people here when we launched our home shirt last month, before the store even opened.”