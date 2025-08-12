Sunderland kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on Monday

Wilson Isidor has praised Eliezer Mayenda’s rapid development at Sunderland and insists he is ready to help him reach new heights this season.

Isidor has endured an injury-hit pre season, but returned to action on Sunday and played just over an hour as Sunderland fell to a defeat against Rayo Vallecano. That means that Mayenda is likely to start the campaign up front when West Ham United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday, though Isidor will be hoping to prove his fitness and make an impact in the squad.

The 24-year-old says he has no issues with the situation and added that the pair proved last season that they can thrive when playing together, which could be another option for Régis Le Bris over the course of the campaign.

"Eliezer played the minutes in pre-season so I'm really happy for him, he's a really good striker with potential and quality,” Isidor said.

“If I can help him to grow, grow, grow then that's good for him but I'm here to help him on the pitch also. If we think back to the final, I think he was more free when he was playing with me so we have a good connection. We're good friends and we'll keep it like that. I'm happy for him with everything that is happening for him, it's good.”

It has been a busy summer of change at Sunderland, and Isidor has played an important part in helping the new players settle at the club. The striker says that will continue through the season with the support of the club’s more experienced new arrivals.

"I try to integrate everyone as best as I can,” Isidor said.

“We have a really good group, and some experience now with Arthur [Masuaku] and Granit Xhaka of course. Reinildo also. We're really happy about this, and we'll support the young lads if they need anything on or off the pitch. If you have a good group, you can do amazing things. I say this always. Last season we had a good group and now my expectation is to keep it this way. To stay focused and determined to try and stay in the Premier League.”

Wilson Isidor delivers verdict on Rayo Vallecano defeat

Isidor was pleased to return to the pitch against Rayo Vallecano even in defeat and says he is ready to give everything to help Sunderland preserve their Premier League status.

"I feel good, it was tough I won't lie, I only started to train with the team on Tuesday,” Isidor said.

“The most important thing is to be ready for the next chapter that is coming.

“Of course the Premier League is going to be tough and we know it, but we have a good group and a good connection between all the players, the fans also. So the most important thing is to give everything on the pitch every weekend. We are really looking forward to play in this division, we'll give everything. I've never played in the Premier League and it's the same for most of the lads, but we're all excited for it.”