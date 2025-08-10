Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with a handful of 6s in heavy Rayo Vallecano defeat

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 10th Aug 2025, 18:23 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 18:34 BST

Sunderland concluded their pre-season campaign against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Sunday

Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly.

Here’s how we rated all 15 of the Black Cats to feature on the afternoon...

Hard to make a case that he could have done much more about any of the goals. Did make one excellent save with his trailing leg early in the second half when Rivera broke free and fired an effort to his near post. 6

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Hard to make a case that he could have done much more about any of the goals. Did make one excellent save with his trailing leg early in the second half when Rivera broke free and fired an effort to his near post. 6

Tough game against an excellent opponent. Some good stuff in his game but some tricky moments, too, including for the third goal as a cross beat him at the back post. Another valuable workout for a player still very much on the comeback trail. 5

2. RB - Niall Huggins

Tough game against an excellent opponent. Some good stuff in his game but some tricky moments, too, including for the third goal as a cross beat him at the back post. Another valuable workout for a player still very much on the comeback trail. 5

Good to see him back on the pitch and wrapped a couple of nice passes through the lines, but did look understandably rusty on occasion. 5

3. CB - Nectar Triantis

Good to see him back on the pitch and wrapped a couple of nice passes through the lines, but did look understandably rusty on occasion. 5

Steep learning curve against very good opponents. Made one outstanding block to prevent Rayo Vallecano scoring a fourth when he made a goal line block from a couple of yards. 6

4. CB - Tom Lavery

Steep learning curve against very good opponents. Made one outstanding block to prevent Rayo Vallecano scoring a fourth when he made a goal line block from a couple of yards. 6

Photo Sales
