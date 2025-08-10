Sunderland fell to a heavy defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly.
Here’s how we rated all 15 of the Black Cats to feature on the afternoon...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Hard to make a case that he could have done much more about any of the goals. Did make one excellent save with his trailing leg early in the second half when Rivera broke free and fired an effort to his near post. 6
| Getty Images
2. RB - Niall Huggins
Tough game against an excellent opponent. Some good stuff in his game but some tricky moments, too, including for the third goal as a cross beat him at the back post. Another valuable workout for a player still very much on the comeback trail. 5
Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB - Nectar Triantis
Good to see him back on the pitch and wrapped a couple of nice passes through the lines, but did look understandably rusty on occasion. 5
| Getty Images
4. CB - Tom Lavery
Steep learning curve against very good opponents. Made one outstanding block to prevent Rayo Vallecano scoring a fourth when he made a goal line block from a couple of yards. 6
| Tom Lavery by Ben Cuthbertson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.