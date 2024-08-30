Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer transfer window will slam shut at 11pm for Sunderland and their Championship rivals

Sunderland have until 11pm on Friday to conclude their business before the summer transfer window shuts.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey are still in the market for strikers. The Black Cats have also been linked with several midfielder deals as the window edges towards its conclusion.

There could be activity in terms of outgoings as well with Sunderland expected to trim some of the fringe players in their squad with both loan moves and permanent transfers a possibility.