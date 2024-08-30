Sunderland transfer news: Mepham, Aleksic and Samed sign; Triantis, Ekwah and Pembele depart
Sunderland have until 11pm on Friday to conclude their business before the summer transfer window shuts.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey are still in the market for strikers. The Black Cats have also been linked with several midfielder deals as the window edges towards its conclusion.
There could be activity in terms of outgoings as well with Sunderland expected to trim some of the fringe players in their squad with both loan moves and permanent transfers a possibility.
Here, we’ll keep you updated with every Sunderland-related transfer story in our live blog as it happens with the clock ticking down:
- Pembele and Hemir have departed Sunderland with Mepham, Samed and Aleksic on track to come in
- Sunderland have until 11pm tonight to sign players with Kirtsjaan Speakman still trying to sign strikers
- Pierre Ekwah has left Sunderland on a season-long loan on deadline day so too has Nectar Triantis
Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic are done. Their announcements are expected. Chris Mepham is also thought to have signed for the Black Cats on deadline day.
“ Lorient has rejected several offers from Sunderland (English D2), including one for €11m, for Mohamed Bamba”
Done deal - season-long loan
Speakman on Triantis: "Nectar thoroughly enjoyed his time at Hibernian last season, and it played an important role in his continued development.
"Upon returning to Easter Road, his challenge is to now become a leading player in their team. He will be entering a familiar environment, and we hope this will allow him to maintain a high level of performance throughout the season ahead of a return to Sunderland next summer to challenge for a place in our team."
Triantis to Hibs
Confirmation of Tom Cannon to Stoke City
From Leicester City:
Leicester City can confirm striker Tom Cannon has completed a loan move to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City, subject to Football League approval.
- Tom Cannon to spend the 2024/25 on loan to Stoke City - Forward joined the Foxes from Everton in 2023
The 21-year-old joined the Foxes in the summer of 2023 from Everton and was part of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League as Sky Bet Championship winners last season.
Cannon now joins a Stoke City side who next face Plymouth Argyle in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday 31 August (3pm BST kick-off).
