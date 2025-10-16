Sunderland have been linked with a potential January move for former loanee Marc Guiu

Sunderland are “not entirely convinced” by the prospect of re-signing Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats initially completed a season-long deal for the Spaniard earlier in the summer, but his time on Wearside was cut short after Liam Delap sustained an injury and his parent club were unable to lure Nicolas Jackson back to Stamford Bridge amid a transfer saga involving Bayern Munich.

As a consequence, Guiu swiftly returned to West London having played just three times for Sunderland - scoring once in a Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town - and Regis Le Bris’ side moved to bolster their attacking options with a permanent swoop for Ajax talent Brian Brobbey.

In a recent interview, Guiu opened up on his time in the North East, and the process behind his sudden exit. He explained: “We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience. In the end, there was an injury [to Delap], and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

“In the end, it was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me.”

He added: “Well, in the end, when Nico said no [to returning to Chelsea from Bayern], they called me, we talked about it, and it was quick. In the end, I want to succeed at Chelsea. And that's how it was.”

When asked if he was disappointed about missing out on the opportunity to register more minutes at Sunderland, Guiu responded: “No, no, never disappointment. I believe that every action I take in my career is because I want to. And that's it, I'm going to fight in every training session, in every game, every minute I have to play as many minutes as possible... Now I'm at Chelsea, and that's where I am. I'm from Chelsea, the best club in the world for me right now.”

What has been said about Marc Guiu’s transfer situation heading into the January transfer window?

But despite the player himself insisting that he is committed to Chelsea, recent speculation has suggested that he is growing frustrated over a lack of regular first team minutes, having registered just a quarter of an hour of senior action in the period since his Sunderland departure.

To that end, a shock return to the Stadium of Light has been touted, but a fresh update from online outlet TEAMtalk claims that club chiefs in the North East are caught in two minds over any prospective deal.

It is stated that Sunderland are to “give careful consideration” to the idea of re-signing Guiu this winter, with the Black Cats “not entirely convinced and with some feeling they should prioritise elsewhere”.

While some “could be open to the idea of bringing Guiu back” it is understood that “not everyone at the club is convinced”. It is also suggested that Sunderland will “assess the market for other options before committing to any renewed approach”.