Enzo Le Fée has been speaking about his role at Sunderland

Sunderland playmaker Enzo Le Fée has admitted that he still feels he is yet to show his best form for the Black Cats.

The Frenchman initially joined the club during last January transfer window on loan from Italian giants AS Roma, and played his part in helping Regis Le Bris’ men secure promotion back to the Premier League.

In the aftermath of the Championship play-off final, he then completed a permanent switch to Wearside, and has featured in six out of seven top flight matches this season, including four starts.

For the most part, however, Le Fée has been utilised as a left winger by head coach Regis Le Bris, rather than in his preferred central midfield position, but in a new interview with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old has insisted that he is happy to help the team in any capacity he can, even if he feels he still has levels left to reach in a red and white shirt.

What has Enzo Le Fée said about his role at Sunderland?

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Le Fée said: “I don't think I show everyone how I can play football, how I can be good with my qualities. Yeah, [there is more to come], of course. But I know it's not enough for me. Because normally when I play football, I can take 100% pleasure. It's not the case for the moment, but I'm still waiting for that. And I think we'll be good.”

The Sunderland star was also asked about his father, who he tragically lost to suicide in 2021, and whether he would be proud to see where his son’s career has taken him. He responded: “Yeah, fully, I hope. But yeah, for me, just play football. If I enjoy my time, I know he enjoys to see me. So I just want to do that. I'm always ready to play where the coach wants. If he wants me to play on the left, I will try my best. Even if I play on the 10. But of course, playing on the 8, it's a bit easier for me because I play a lot of time here. This is my best position... I know everything about this position.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Enzo Le Fée’s position at Sunderland?

Speaking in a press conference last month, when asked about Le Fée’s role in his plans, Sunderland boss Le Bris said: "Yeah, we don't know [what his long-term position is].

"We started the preseason like that, with Noah [Sadiki], Habib [Diarra] and Enzo [in central midfield], and I think we didn't see the best version of Enzo at that minute. We spoke together. So when Granit [Xhaka] came in the squad, it was obvious that it was the best decision at that minute. We had the conversation, it was tough, but it was clear and honest.

“And when the opportunity came off the left, because he used to play in this position before, it was easy for him. So sometimes we have one idea, one ideal idea in our mind, and maybe it's not the best on the pitch, because it's just a theory, and the pitch will show something else. And maybe for this first part of the season, his best position, thinking about the connection with Granit, Noah, Rei [Reinildo Mandava], maybe it could be on the left side. He probably has a preference, but his main one is to play and for the team to win.

"He knows that we trust him, he's really important for the squad, he's getting better day after day. His leadership and his technical level is really important for the squad, so now it's just a question of the journey, and he will play."