Jermain Defoe has been suitably impressed with Sunderland star Wilson Isidor this season

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on current Black Cats hitman Wilson Isidor, claiming that the Frenchman is “absolutely flying” at the present moment in time.

Isidor has notched three top flight goals for Regis Le Bris’ already this season, and became the first player in the Premier League era to score in their first three consecutive home matches for a newly promoted side.

And Defoe, who once wore the number 18 shirt on Wearside himself, has been quick to hail the 25-year-old’s impact in recent weeks.

What has Jermain Defoe said about Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor?

Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team, Defoe said: “No one’s ever done that for a newly-promoted side. He’s absolutely flying. When you get promoted, having someone at the top end of the pitch who can make the difference and score goals is huge. And he’s carrying on the legacy of the number 18. That shirt has always felt lucky at Sunderland, and I’m delighted to see him doing it justice.”

Elsewhere, the former Black Cats favourite once again opened up on a conversation that he had with Granit Xhaka prior to the midfielder arriving at the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window.

He said: “No one probably knows this, but Granit actually reached out to me in the summer. He said, ‘I’ve got a chance to go to Sunderland. Can you give me some words about the club?’

“I just told him, ‘Listen, you’ll love it. The club, the fans, the city - it’s special.’ He also asked about places to live for his family. I think he’s been a massive signing, not just for what he brings on the pitch but in the dressing room too.”

Defoe had previously shared the story on the Could It Be Magic? podcast, while also praising Sunderland for an excellent start to the campaign during which they have taken eleven points from seven games.

He said: "It was amazing up there. I remember speaking to Darren Bent years ago when he went to Sunderland from Tottenham and he said to me ‘JD, the club's unbelievable’, like the atmosphere, the fan base and stuff. I remember my mate Gus Poyet signed me. More recent times it's been a struggle, you know, getting relegated and then you find yourself in like League One. Even then I thought, you know what, this club’s like a sleeping giant.

"I thought, at some stage when this club’s back in the Premier League for these young players to experience playing for this football club in the Premier League, it's something special. And obviously I've been following their journey and to be back in the Premier League now is unbelievable. And what a start.

"Honestly, even my time there, I can't remember being at Sunderland when we started the season well. It was always that we always started slow. Even when I played in, like, really good teams, for some reason we always started slow. But what a start for these players, I mean, Isidor the centre forward has scored in the home games and he has the No 18 shirt."