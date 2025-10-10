Gary Bennett leads exclusive SAFC talk-in for Show Racism the Red Card

Sunderland AFC legend Gary Bennett is set to host an inspiring and thought-provoking evening celebrating both football and equality, alongside Jermain Defoe, Aji Alese and Howard Gayle.

Bennett is a proud patron and member of Show Racism the Red Card since 2003 and continues his long-standing commitment to tackling racism in the game and beyond.

The evening will tie into the debut of the ‘First 11 Black Players Exhibition’, which highlights the achievements of the first eleven Black footballers to represent their clubs at senior level.

From early trailblazers who broke barriers to modern stars who inspire on and off the pitch, the exhibition shows how football’s history is intertwined with the wider narrative of diversity and inclusion.

The exclusive talk-in will bring together players from across SAFC’s history to share personal stories about their time at the club, from life on the pitch to experiences of living in the region and their own personal relationship with the Sunderland AFC fanbase.

The event takes place on Thursday 16th October at Quinn’s Sports Bar, Stadium of Light.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand stories from former and current SAFC players about their career at Sunderland, Show Racism the Red Card will present the First 11 exhibition for Sunderland AFC and share further information on its vital work across the region.

All guests will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, with additional food and beverages available for purchase throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event are available now and you can purchase them at: https://tickets.safc.com/en-GB/categories/other-events.