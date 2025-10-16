Regis Le Bris has impressed since taking over as Sunderland head coach last summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Nicky Summerbee has heaped praise on Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris for the job that he has done on Wearside, claiming that the Frenchman is a “perfect fit” at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris was a relatively unknown entity to many supporters prior to arriving in England, having never managed outside of his home country and spending most of his career working in youth football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, he hit the ground running with Sunderland, guiding them to promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs at the first time of asking, and showing plenty of promise during his early forays into the top flight. At the time of writing, the Black Cats have taken 11 points from their opening seven matches this season, and have lost just twice in the league.

What has former Sunderland midfielder Nicky Summerbee said about Regis Le Bris?

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, courtesy of Mighty Tips, when asked for his opinion on Le Bris, Summerbee said: “Sunderland went into that [the play-offs] as underdogs and it nearly went wrong because you look at what Coventry did. And nobody really thought they [Sunderland] would do it in the final, but they got in, and that's all down to the manager. It's very difficult when you're up against it. But the belief is there and it all comes from him.

“You know, the more that he's in the Premier League, you start to understand him. When things don't go well, can he change it? We're talking about [Ruben] Amorim at the moment at Manchester United, who is adamant to stay with that formation. I disagree with that, the same as everybody else does. If things aren't going well, you've got to be able to change it. Have you got that sort of nous, that footballing brain? If it's not working, can you change it? I think he [Le Bris] has got that.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I tell you what a manager he has been. Not many people knew him, but they know him now. It's all about staying in that Premier League, which I think he's more than capable of doing with the players and the business that’s been done as well. If he does that, that's a huge achievement because of the team, and what has happened before, [when clubs] have come up and gone straight back down.

“So he is a perfect fit. The players play for him. The business has been good with recruitment. Recruitment is massive in football now. You've got to get the right players in there. You've got to have that athleticism as well, especially in the Premier League. And everything's been good and that's all down to him.”

Your next Sunderland read: Fresh Omar Alderete injury update emerges from Paraguay ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Wolves