Reports in Paraguay claim Alderete has muscle overload, though Sunderland await full assessment

Sunderland have received a fresh update on defender Omar Alderete’s condition following concerns over an injury sustained on international duty with Paraguay.

Local outlet @nanduti reported that Alderete is suffering from “posterior muscle overload in his thigh” – an update shared by Paraguayan journalist @AngelElian02 after a medical assessment by the national team’s medical staff.

The update follows Alderete’s substitution in the 81st minute of Paraguay’s 2–0 defeat to South Korea on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated the 28-year-old had picked up a muscle problem, and this latest information suggests the issue may be related to fatigue or tightness rather than a more serious strain.

However, it remains difficult to fully verify the extent of the injury from England, given the player’s location and the differing terminology sometimes used in medical reports from overseas. Sunderland’s staff are expected to conduct their own tests once Alderete returns to Wearside later this week.

The club will be hopeful that the problem is minor, with Alderete having been one of Régis Le Bris’ most consistent performers since joining from La Liga side Getafe in the summer. His partnership with Dan Ballard has been key to Sunderland’s strong defensive start to the campaign.

Le Bris is due to provide further clarity on Alderete’s condition – and that of Noah Sadiki, who suffered an ankle sprain while on international duty with DR Congo – during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Omar Alderete’s journey through football

The Paraguayan centre-back began his professional journey with Cerro Porteño, where he rose through the youth ranks and featured in the 2016 U-20 Copa Libertadores, scoring once in three appearances. He made his senior debut for the club in May 2016 and quickly caught the eye, netting his first senior goal just two months later in a win over Guaraní. A loan spell in Argentina with Gimnasia y Esgrima followed in 2017, where Alderete impressed in 22 appearances and scored once, earning a permanent move to Huracán at the end of his loan.

In 2019, Alderete took his first step into European football, joining Swiss giants FC Basel. His debut came in a 4–1 win over Sion, and just days later he scored his first Champions League goal against PSV Eindhoven. During his time in Switzerland, he featured 64 times and netted four goals across domestic and European competitions, cementing himself as a reliable defender.

His performances attracted Bundesliga interest, and in October 2020 he signed for Hertha BSC. After a season in Germany, Alderete joined Valencia on loan before sealing a move to Getafe, where he became a consistent performer in La Liga.

In August 2025, Sunderland secured Alderete’s signature on a four-year deal. He scored his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest and has since become a cornerstone of Le Bris’ defence. A Paraguay international, Alderete has represented his country at U17, U20 and senior level, making his full debut in 2018 against South Africa.

