Sunderland supporters debate Le Bris’ tactics after Alderete and Sadiki injuries ahead of Wolves clash

Sunderland supporters have been debating whether Régis Le Bris should revert to a five-man defence for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves – with fresh injury concerns adding further weight to the discussion.

The Sunderland Echo asked fans on Facebook if they believed Le Bris should mirror the approach used earlier this season against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light and Manchester United away, when the head coach deployed a back five to add defensive stability. The post drew a flood of responses, coming as the Black Cats wait on the fitness of two key players, Omar Alderete and Noah Sadiki,

Alderete was forced off late in Paraguay’s 2–0 defeat to South Korea on Tuesday, with ESPN’s live feed reporting that he appeared to pick up a muscle problem. Local outlets later suggested the 28-year-old centre-back was suffering from “muscle discomfort” and will be assessed on his return to the Academy of Light this week. Sunderland will hope the issue proves minor, as the former Getafe defender has been a standout performer since his summer arrival and a cornerstone of Le Bris’ back line.

Sadiki, meanwhile, was withdrawn from DR Congo’s squad after sustaining an ankle sprain before their World Cup qualifier against Sudan. The midfielder has returned to Wearside for treatment after FECOFA confirmed he would miss the match. The 20-year-old has been an ever-present under Le Bris, often tucking in to protect the defence when full-backs push high.

With both players now doubtful, the question of whether to switch to a back five has divided opinion among supporters. Many argued that Le Bris has earned full trust to decide. “Leave this to Le Bris, nobody else,” wrote Andy Laycock, while Paul Berry added: “The guy got us promotion at the first time of asking, had an amazing start to our PL campaign and oversaw one of the best transfer windows we’ve ever had.”

Others opposed a defensive approach against struggling Wolves. “Disagree,” said Steven Alan Sutton. “Why play five at the back against a team bottom of the league? Should play Ballard at centre-back.” There was also humour amid the debate, given Sunderland’s current injury list. “Will we have five at this rate!!” joked Vicki Roberts.

Some supporters, however, believe the tactical switch could pay off for Le Bris against Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. “Convinced that if we played five at the back at Manchester United, we would have got something from the game,” said Steve Peacock.

Whatever Le Bris decides, fans remain united in their admiration for the Frenchman, whose calm management and tactical flexibility have underpinned Sunderland’s impressive start to life back in the Premier League. Le Bris is expected to deliver a full injury update on Alderete and Sadiki when he faces the media in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

