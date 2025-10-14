81% of Sunderland fans make Dan Ballard demand to Regis Le Bris ahead of Wolves clash

Sunderland fans have offered their thoughts on Dan Ballard’s role in the squad

You can count on one hand the number of Sunderland players who were at the club last season and who have since been given a consistent chance to prove that they have what it takes to make the step up to the Premier League.

A summer rebuild - and a smattering of injuries - have left many of Regis Le Bris’ promotion-winning side on the outside looking in, but there have been those who have seized the opportunity to play in the top flight with both hands. Trai Hume comes to mind, as does Wilson Isidor, and to a slightly lesser extent Enzo Le Fée and Eliezer Mayenda. And then, of course, there is Dan Ballard.

The centre-back, when fit, has been nothing short of exceptional. He scored in the first game of the season against West Ham, and was desperately unlucky to suffer an injury the following week against Burnley. Ever since then, however, he has shone when called upon, both as a substitute for the Black Cats, and for his international side, Northern Ireland.

Indeed, after another commanding display against Germany on Monday evening, the 26-year-old came in for high praise from both the national press and his head coach. While various outlets described Ballard as “magnificent”, “outstanding”, and a “constant threat” in the opposition box, Michael O’Neill said: "I thought Dan Ballard was fantastic for the 90 minutes – he looked like a top, top-class centre-back.”

And it is within this context that the question over Ballard’s role with Sunderland continues to be asked. The defender hasn’t started a match since the second weekend of the campaign, but he has hardly been starved of opportunities to prove himself either. Circumstance has dictated that he has registered at least 53 minutes in two of the Black Cats’ last three outings, and despite having only completed 90 minutes once this term, there is an argument to be made for him being one of Le Bris’ most consistent performers.

To that end, Ballard is perhaps unfortunate to find himself jostling with imperious duo Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete for a spot in the starting XI. Both players have been exemplary since arriving on Wearside, and as such, it is hard to make an argument for either losing their spot. Similarly, the prospect of a three at the back has been floated - and Le Bris has opted to move in that direction on occasion in recent weeks - but the head coach has proven time and time again that where possible, he would prefer to stick with his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation.

What have Sunderland fans said about Dan Ballard’s role in Regis Le Bris’ plans?

Nevertheless, despite the logistical hurdles, Sunderland fans have made it clear that they would like to see Ballard restored to the starting line-up in some capacity. As part of The Echo’s Big Sunderland Survey, supporters were asked whether the centre-back should be starting for the Black Cats, to which 81.3% of respondents replied: “Yes - Sunderland need him!”.

By contrast, 18.7% of fans are of the opinion that Le Bris currently has better options available to him, and are therefore happy for Ballard to continue on the bench for the time being.