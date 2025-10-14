Former coach backs Sunderland’s Dan Neil to seize his chance after Sadiki and Diarra injuries...

Dan Neil’s former youth coach – Stephen Rutherofrd – believes his one-time student has the mentality to thrive under Régis Le Bris as Sunderland prepare for a Premier League clash with Wolves without key midfielders Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra.

Sadiki has suffered a sprained ankle while on international duty with DR Congo, while Diarra remains sidelined after undergoing groin surgery. The double setback could open the door for Neil to make his first league start of the season, having so far featured only as a substitute against Aston Villa.

Neil, 23, was born in South Shields and grew up supporting Sunderland before joining the club’s academy following a spell at Hebburn Town Juniors. He made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy in 2018 and scored his first professional goal in 2021 against Accrington Stanley.

Since then, he has amassed 199 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, even captaining the side before the armband was passed on this season. During his time at the club, Neil has formed part of two promotion-winning squads under Alex Neil in League One and Régis Le Bris in the Championship.

Rutherford, who coached Neil at youth level, says the midfielder’s resilience and attitude have always set him apart. “It’s all about mental toughness,” Rutherford told ChronicleLive. “I think back to before he became a professional– it’s well documented he had a bad leg injury and he worked really well with Sunderland, his family and the club’s medical staff.

“That was a huge injury that could have had an impact on his career, but he managed to come through that. When you’ve not played for almost a year and you’re still that determined, it gives you a mental toughness that puts you in such a good place for everything professional football throws at you.”

Neil was a standout performer in Sunderland’s rise from League One to the Premier League, combining technical quality with composure in possession. Under Le Bris, though, competition in midfield has intensified following the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fée.

With two of those options now sidelined, Le Bris could turn to Neil for the Wolves game– and Rutherford believes he has all the tools to make an impact at the top level. “He’s had a really great career and he’s only 23 years old,” Rutherford said. “To have over 150 professional starts and captain your boyhood club– that’s what dreams are made of.

“The Premier League is a different beast altogether, but I’m sure he’s capable of achieving what he wants to achieve. He’ll come back in the face of adversity and prove he’s not just a great professional footballer but a great human being to be around.”

