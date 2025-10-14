A leading football finance analyst has hailed Sunderland’s £17.3m Granit Xhaka deal as smart investment

A football finance expert has praised Sunderland’s calculated approach to spending after confirming that Granit Xhaka’s transfer from Bayer Leverkusen represented a £17.3million investment by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s ownership group.

The Swiss international signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats in July 2025, joining for an initial £13million with up to £4.3million in add-ons based on appearances and performance-related bonuses. The move marked one of the most significant single outlays in Sunderland’s modern history.

Speaking to Connor Bromley, Charlie Stebbings – co-host of The Business of Sport podcast – described the deal as a forward-thinking investment that reflects the club’s long-term vision rather than short-term financial gain. “You’re not looking at that as an investment to make money at the end of a contract,” Stebbings explained. “You’re looking at the value he’s going to bring you now – and that’s the other side of it.

“Value doesn’t have to just exist in selling a player. If he keeps you in the Premier League, if he helps keep you in the Premier League, that £20million is more than paid off – that £17million is more than paid off. It’s not about future value at the end of his contract.”

Stebbings went on to highlight how Xhaka’s influence could add indirect value to Sunderland’s squad, with younger players set to benefit from training and playing alongside a proven international leader. “He’ll also be adding value to the players around him,” Stebbings added. “If he can make another player more valuable because they get two years of playing time next to someone who’s a great influence and role model in their career, then again, that’s worth the money.”

The analyst also praised Sunderland’s ownership structure under Louis-Dreyfus, suggesting the club’s recent transfer activity demonstrates a clear understanding of modern football economics. “The positive part for you there is that the ownership clearly understands that,” he said. “That’s why they’re making these types of moves – and that’s massively positive. A lot of clubs would love that.”

The deal for Xhaka is viewed internally as a statement of intent, both on and off the pitch. The 33-year-old’s experience in leadership, dressing room culture and tactical discipline has already proven valuable in helping integrate Sunderland’s younger players into the Premier League. The former Arsenal man has also chipped in with three assists already this campaign.

Trai Hume reacts to first goal for Northern Ireland

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says his first senior international goal is a moment he will “cherish” for the rest of his life.

The 23-year-old found the net during Northern Ireland’s 2-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday evening, producing a composed left-footed volley from the edge of the area after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka failed to clear a cross. It was a landmark moment for Hume, who was making his 25th appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side. Reflecting after full-time, the Sunderland man admitted the strike will live long in his memory.

“We’re all even on six points and now the game on Monday [against Germany] is even bigger than it was before,” Hume said. “We’ll go into it, prepare, recover and be ready to try and win. It was a great feeling, my first goal, and hopefully I can chip in with some more. I’m not much of a goal-scorer so it’s not something I’d have thought of. It’s one of the moments you’ll cherish for the rest of your life. I had a lot of family there, girlfriend, so it’s good to have them there to enjoy it.”

The full-back also praised Northern Ireland’s pressing and intensity, which helped them secure a valuable three points at Windsor Park. “Throughout the week we spoke about getting a lot of pressure high up the pitch, bringing the game to them,” he added. “We’re at home, we want to ask questions and work hard. We were able to do that. Michael gave us the gameplan and all we had to do was go out and do that.

“I thought we were excellent through the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved the three points. We were the better team, we brought the game to them. We probably could have had more on the night, we created a lot of chances. Hopefully it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Hume continued: “I said it before we played [Iceland in June], we have a good record at home. We want to keep that. This is home, where we play, we have to be hard to beat, work hard. I didn’t know we’d kept that many clean sheets at home but it’s great, we have to keep that going.”

