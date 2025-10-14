Régis Le Bris is facing some major decisions as Sunderland return to Premier League action this weekend

Régis Le Bris is weighing up a potentially significant selection headache as Sunderland prepare for a crucial game against Wolves on Saturday.

Noah Sadiki has withdrawn from the DR Congo squad due to what his national team say is an ankle sprain. Sadiki will undergo further assessments on Wearside this week and while the Black Cats will hope that it is not a serious injury, he clearly has emerged as a major doubt for Saturday's game at the Stadium of Light.

So what are Le Bris's options if he isn't fit? Here we take a look at three different XIs he could choose from, and which we think might be most likely...

THE (ALMOST) STRAIGHT SWAP

In truth, Noah Sadiki's quite incredible athleticism probably means there is no direct replacement in the squad. If he does miss any games, Le Bris will likely have to go through something of a reshuffle to ensure that Sunderland's defence isn't exposed. The simplest way to do that would be to bring in Dan Neil, who has played both an as eight and a holding midfielder on many occasions in his career.

While Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fée have more minutes this season, they've not played much in central midfield together and that's perhaps no surprise - both are excellent players who are happy to get stick in but it represent a very attacking combination if they played as the two eights.

Neil could add additional discipline out of possession alongside Granit Xhaka, with Rigg or Le Fée playing as the ten. While Neil has had only a handful of minutes in the Premier League this season, Le Bris has repeatedly said that he trusts the midfielder and he is clearly going to be needed with AFCON begins. So why not now? Especially as he was able to top up his match fitness by playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Livingston at the Academy of Light last week.

Interestingly, Le Bris also revealed how close Neil had come to replacing Sadiki when the latter thought he might have picked up an injury in the early stages of the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last month. Le Bris eventually introduced Lutsharel Geertruida in midfield, though that was much later in the game.

“Noah early in the game struggled with his knee,” Le Bris said.

“I think at that moment the decision we wanted to make was Dan at that minute. But later in the game for the final fight, they went direct so I think the more defensive profile was probably the best solution, which was Geertruida.”

Le Bris has shown that wherever possible he liked to keep things consistent to help the players have clarity in the set up and game plan, as demonstrated by the way he has brought Arthur Masuaku in during Reinildo's suspension rather than reshuffling his back four. Neil is the most obvious option to do that. Could those comments after the Crystal Palace draw prove to be a hint if indeed Sadiki is not fit?

Potential XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Neil; Talbi, Le Fée, Adingra; Isidor

THE FORMATION CHANGE

Le Bris has used Dan Ballard as an impact substitute since his return from that groin injury he suffered against Burnley early in the season, and he has played a key part in the team's positive results against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in particular. Another outstanding display against Germany for Northern Ireland on Monday night further underlined his credentials and one option Le Bris will surely be considering his switching to a back three.

Not only does it allow him to bring Ballard back into the XI, but it also offers him the chance to give added protection to whoever is playing on the left of defence in Reinildo's absence. Whether it be Arthur Masuaku or an even more attacking option such as Chemsdine Talbi, the additional defender might help Sunderland be a little stronger out of possession and down that left flank in particular. And while it might appear a defensive move on home turf in particular, it will add to Sunderland's set piece threat and could also allow Le Bris to play a second striker.

The downside for Le Bris is that with the vast majority of his likely starting XI away on international duty, time to prep what would be a significant change would be minimal. While the move worked well at Man Utd, that was in part because Sunderland mirrored their opposite team and so the task for each player out of possession in particular was clear. Wolves are a different side with a different system - what worked last time won't necessarily work this time.

Potential XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete; Hume, Xhaka, Le Fée, Masuaku; Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS?

Of course, Le Bris doesn't necessarily have to choose between Ballard or Neil. He could bring both into the team, and move one of his other defenders out to left back. Trai Hume could do that, allowing Nordi Mukiele to play in his strongest right back position. Lutsharel Geertruida is another option at left back, having played there in the past. This was one feels unlikely purely because Le Bris could have done so in either of the last two fixtures that Reinildo has been suspended for, but has clearly been reluctant to break up the Mukiele-Alderete partnership that has thus far performed so strongly. Le Bris isn't a coach who tends to overreact to one poor result.

Potential XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Neil; Talbi, Le Fée, Adingra; Isidor