Sunderland’s 3–1 win in 2011 came on a day overshadowed by a “traumatising” incident for Tottenham’s players

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has lifted the lid on a remarkable story from Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League trip to Sunderland back in 2011.

The game itself was a memorable one for the home side, with Steve Bruce’s Sunderland running out 3–1 winners at the Stadium of Light to dent Spurs’ Champions League hopes. Despite Heurelho Gomes saving two Darren Bent penalties, the striker still managed to score twice, while Bolo Zenden’s stunning volley sealed the victory. Peter Crouch grabbed Tottenham’s only goal of the afternoon, with a young Walker starting at right-back and Roman Pavlyuchenko leading the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen years on, Walker has revealed that Tottenham’s trip to Wearside was eventful long before kick-off. Speaking recently, the Manchester City star recalled a “traumatising” flight from London to the North East which left several Spurs players shaken.

Pavlyuchenko, according to Walker, was so unsettled by the turbulence that he refused to board the plane for the return journey after the match. Walker explained that the Russian striker instead opted to find another way back to London rather than risk flying again following the frightening experience.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Pavlyuchenko hated flying,” Walker told his BBC podcast back in 2024. “You're playing Sunderland, you leave at Stanstead, you take off, you go up and we got close to Sunderland, so pilot switched on the seatbelt signs. I think, so what he was saying to us when we land, a plane must have come above us, and I promise you, the plane just nosedived. Airbags come out, everything, like vertically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily the pilot was good at his job and pulled it back round, and we played the game, can't remember if we, I think we actually lost. Guys were traumatised from the flight, and Pavlyuchenko refused to get on the flight back home. Touch wood, that's the only problem that I've ever witnessed on a flight.”

Sunderland hit with fresh injury concern ahead of Wolves

Sunderland have been hit with a fresh injury concern after Omar Alderete was forced off late in Paraguay’s friendly defeat to South Korea on Tuesday.

The defender was substituted in the 81st minute of the 2–0 loss, with ESPN’s live feed noting that he appeared to pick up a knock. Subsequent reports in Paraguay suggested the 28-year-old was struggling with muscle discomfort, though the full extent of the problem remains unclear.

Sunderland will hope Alderete’s withdrawal was purely precautionary. The centre-back has been outstanding since arriving from La Liga side Getafe in the summer and has quickly become one of Régis Le Bris’ most reliable performers. His presence will be vital when the Black Cats return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderete is expected to undergo assessment at the Academy of Light upon his return to Wearside in the coming days. Should he be deemed unfit to feature, Dan Ballard is likely to step back into the starting XI – though at this stage, Sunderland remain optimistic that Alderete’s issue is minor.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland hit by Noah Sadiki ankle injury bombshell – recovery timeline estimate explained