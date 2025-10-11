Marc Guiu spent a brief and bizarre stint with Sunderland at the beginning of the season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland loanee Marc Guiu has opened on the series of events that led to his stint on Wearside being cut short prematurely earlier this summer.

The Black Cats brought in the highly-rated Spaniard from Chelsea on a season-long agreement as part of a wide-reaching post-promotion recruitment drive, but an injury to Liam Delap convinced the Blues to end his time at the Stadium of Light after just three first team appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of Guiu’s departure, Sunderland swooped to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax on a permanent deal, but reports in recent days have suggested that the teenager is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of minutes at Stamford Bridge, and would, therefore, be open to returning to the North East in January. Whether the Black Cats hold any kind of ambition to re-sign him is unclear at this stage.

At the time of writing, Guiu is away on international duty with Spain’s U21s setup, and in an fresh interview with RTVE, he shed some light on his feelings about his initial move to Sunderland, and the unexpected twist that ultimately derailed his spell with the Black Cats.

What has Chelsea striker Marc Guiu said about his move to Sunderland?

When asked about his transfer to Wearside - and subsequent exit - Guiu explained that Nicolas Jackson’s move to German giants Bayern Munich was the deciding factor in his short-term future.

He said: “We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience. In the end, there was an injury [to Delap], and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end, it was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I'm a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that's how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer's career is short. And that's what I'm doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He added: “Well, in the end, when Nico said no [to returning to Chelsea from Bayern], they called me, we talked about it, and it was quick. In the end, I want to succeed at Chelsea. And that's how it was.”

When asked if he was disappointed about missing out on the opportunity to register more minutes at Sunderland, Guiu responded: “No, no, never disappointment. I believe that every action I take in my career is because I want to. And that's it, I'm going to fight in every training session, in every game, every minute I have to play as many minutes as possible... Now I'm at Chelsea, and that's where I am. I'm from Chelsea, the best club in the world for me right now.”

Your next Sunderland read: Trai Hume reflects on Sunderland's season start and issues message after Man Utd frustration