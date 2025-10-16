Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update of the clash with Wolves

Régis Le Bris remains hopeful that both Noah Sadiki and Omar Alderete will be fit to start against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The pair both picked up injuries during the international break, with Sadiki returning early from DR Congo’s fixtures due to an ankle sprain. Sadiki will be closely monitored over the next couple of days but the initial signs are positive and Le Bris says it is an issue that the midfielder has managed in the past.

The Black Cats are less certain on Omar Alderete, who has only just returned to Wearside. Alderete was substituted in the latter stages of Paraguay’s 2-0 defeat to South Korea with a muscle complaint, and has since faced a long-haul trip back to Wearside. He will need to be assessed further in the next 24 hours but Le Bris says like Sadiki, the initial signs are positive. Regardless of Saturday’s game, neither appears to be facing a significant lay-off.

“We’re hopeful that both Omar and Noah can start, it’s possible,” Le Bris said.

“For Noah, we checked him yesterday and he seems OK. We’ll see after the training session today and tomorrow but we are positive. At the minute, he seems OK. He had this injury before so he knows how it can evolve and how serious it can be. At the moment he’s positive.

“After Omar, after 20 hours flight, we’ll see! We’ll check him this afternoon. We had a quick chat with him and he’s positive. Everyone else appears to be OK.”

Régis Le Bris issues stern warning ahead of Wolves test

Wolves are yet to win in the Premier League but picked up points in each of their last two fixtures against Brighton and Spurs. Le Bris says that is a warning to Sunderland that they remain a very strong side, and said their slow start is just a matter of not being clinical enough.

“They struggled at the beginning of the league but the last two games showed that they are really competitive,” Le Bris said.

“They deserved to win their last two games. Good players, good energy, well coached. This is the league, you can struggle even if you are strong. If you are not clinical you can be punished. They had many chances to score a second goal and in the end they are punished. That is the Premier League.”

