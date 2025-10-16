Régis Le Bris issues live Sunderland team news updates in pre-Wolves press conference
Régis Le Bris will hold his pre-match press conference on on Thursday as Sunderland prepare to face Wolves at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
The head coach will give key team news updates and look ahead to what could be a crucial match in Sunderland’s bid to maintain their Premier League status.
Régis Le Bris holds Sunderland press conference ahead of Wolves clash
Enzo: More to come from me this season
From an interview with Sky Sports
I don't think I have shown everyone yet my quality, how good I can be. Of course, there is more to come.
Key fixture updates
ICYMI yesterday, the Premier League announced the December TV picks. Two Sunderland fixtures have been moved, and they’re big ones...
Two of Sunderland AFC’s Premier League fixtures in December have been rescheduled following their selection for live television broadcast.
The Lads’ trip to Anfield to face Liverpool will now kick off at the slightly later time of 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 3 December, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Later in the month, the highly-anticipated Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light has also been moved for live coverage. Originally scheduled for Saturday 13 December, the fixture will now take place on Sunday 14 December at 14:00pm GMT, also live on Sky Sports.
Further information, including ticketing details and matchday logistics, will be communicated in due course.
Wolves get injury boost
Wolves have been handed a boost over the international break, with defender Toti Gomes returning to training after suffering from flu.
I’m feeling better right now. The flu got to me and I was not expecting it to happen, but sometimes it can happen. We are in a season right now where it can happen often to the players, and it’s not good to be away from training and the games, and watching it from home. But now I’m feeling good and ready to help the team whenever the gaffer wants me to.
The international break came at a good time for me as it gave me time to recover. Even while the other guys were away, I was still training, even at home, so it was a good time to recover and now I’m feeling good.
Whether he comes back into the XI after a strong team performance against Spurs remains to be seen.
Omar Alderete is another injury concern, after being withdrawn in the 81st minute of Paraguay’s friendly with South Korea on Tuesday. Local reports suggested it was muscle fatigue rather than an injury, but it’s a concern for the Black Cats nevertheless.
Sunderland might not yet know the full extent of the issue at this stage, but RLB should be able to give an update of sorts.
Top of the agenda...
Injuries...
Noah Sadiki suffered an ankle sprain while on international duty with DR Congo, which led to his early return to Wearside.
Le Bris is expected to give an update today on the severity of the issue.
