Two of Sunderland AFC’s Premier League fixtures in December have been rescheduled following their selection for live television broadcast.

The Lads’ trip to Anfield to face Liverpool will now kick off at the slightly later time of 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 3 December, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Later in the month, the highly-anticipated Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light has also been moved for live coverage. Originally scheduled for Saturday 13 December, the fixture will now take place on Sunday 14 December at 14:00pm GMT, also live on Sky Sports.

Further information, including ticketing details and matchday logistics, will be communicated in due course.