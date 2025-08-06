Duncan Watmore is reportedly set to sign for Blackpool

Ex-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is set to link up with former Black Cats boss Steve Bruce at Blackpool, according to reports.

The 31-year-old parted company with Millwall upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season, and has been a free agent ever since. A recent update from Alan Nixon via Patreon suggested that both Blackpool and Hull City were in the running to secure a deal for Watmore, but it would appear that the Tangerines have won the race.

According to Football League World, Bruce’s side have edged ahead of Hull in the battle to sign the ex-Sunderland attacker, despite currently playing in the division beneath the Tigers. Last term, a revitalised Blackpool finished ninth in League One following Bruce’s appointment partway through the campaign, while Hull avoided relegation from the Championship on goal difference alone.

If and when his move to Blackpool is confirmed, Watmore will become the latest in a growing list of former Sunderland players to have linked up with Bruce at Bloomfield Road. Currently on the books for the Tangerines are George Honeyman and Ashley Fletcher, while Black Cats academy graduate Elliot Embleton spent a brief stint at the club last season before leaving to sign for Carlisle United.

Explaining his decision to sign for Blackpool last month, Honeyman - who also left Millwall as a free agent this summer - said: “It feels surreal to be here and be a Blackpool player.

"The club has made me feel wanted so much. The gaffer has played a huge part in that. I was lucky to train under him a little bit when I was a young lad making my way through at Sunderland and he's someone I've always admired. I can't wait to work with him here at this great club and get playing in front of the Tangerine Army."

What did Duncan Watmore say about his decision to leave Millwall earlier this summer?

Addressing his departure from Millwall back in May, Watmore said: “I have loved my time at Millwall, a club supported by generations of my family from my great-grandfather onwards. I have met many special people whilst I’ve been here. The club is in great hands under the chairman and manager, and I’m confident the lads will have an excellent chance of play-offs next season.

“There are many moments I shall cherish, but none more so than my pride at my young kids joining me on the pitch at the end of the season at The Den. I wish everyone associated with Millwall all the best, and I look forward to continuing to support the lads.”

