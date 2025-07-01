Stephen Clemence reunites with Steve Bruce after stint in charge of League Two side Barrow

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sunderland coach Stephen Clemence has reunited with Steve Bruce once again – joining Blackpool as first-team coach ahead of the 2024–25 campaign.

The 47-year-old links back up with Bruce after previous spells alongside the experienced manager at Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion. Clemence will begin work immediately at the club’s Equity Energies Training Centre before Blackpool’s pre-season training camp in Spain later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, Clemence said: “It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players. I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared. I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”

Bruce added: “I’ve worked with Clem for a number of years now, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the club. He’s a talented coach and will add a great deal to the coaching setup. I’m looking forward to working with him once again.”

Clemence’s coaching journey has included spells at Sunderland and Newcastle United. He first worked with Sunderland’s backroom staff after retiring from playing, before moving on to join Bruce’s staff at several clubs, including Newcastle, where he was part of the Magpies’ Premier League setup. His most recent role was in management, taking charge of League Two clubs Gillingham and Barrow in successive seasons.

Former Sunderland captain and academy graduate George Honeyman also recently signed for Blackpool on a free transfer, agreeing a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old had reportedly attracted interest from several Championship clubs but has opted to join Steve Bruce’s side at Bloomfield Road, linking up with a manager who knows two of his former teams – Sunderland and Hull City – well, having managed both.

Honeyman joined the Black Cats’ academy aged 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 91 senior appearances, becoming a key figure during a turbulent period in the club’s recent history. In 2018, he was handed the captain’s armband at just 23 years old, becoming one of a select group of academy graduates to lead the first team. He captained Sunderland at Wembley twice in 2019 – first in the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth and then in the League One play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Who is Stephen Clemence?

Clemence is an English football coach and former midfielder who made 243 league appearances during his playing career, representing Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City, and Leicester City.

He began his coaching career at Sunderland before becoming a long-time assistant to Steve Bruce. Clemence’s coaching résumé includes first-team roles at Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Capped at U18 and U21 level for England, Clemence is widely respected for his work ethic, tactical knowledge, and strong communication skills. In recent years, he has stepped into full-time management, including spells at Gillingham in 2023 and Barrow in 2024–25.