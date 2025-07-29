Xhaka and Lucumí deals progress as Sunderland eye Comuzzo, Jassi and Siltanen in busy transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s transfer window shows no signs of slowing, with the club now closing in on a potential £37million double deal while also being linked with three highly rated young prospects from across Europe.

A move for Granit Xhaka is understood to be all but complete, with the former Arsenal midfielder arriving in the North East ahead of a medical, while talks continue over a £20million swoop for Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Finnish wonderkid Matias Siltanen, Portuguese-based right-back Suaibo Jassi, and Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo have all emerged as fresh targets under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, as Sunderland continue to blend top-flight experience with future potential in their ambitious Premier League rebuild.

Xhaka move imminent as Sunderland prepare for statement signing

Granit Xhaka is set to become Sunderland’s seventh signing of a blockbuster summer window, with the 32-year-old Swiss international expected to join from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. The deal is believed to be worth an initial £13million, potentially rising to £17million with add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared an image of Xhaka arriving with his agent José Noguera and brother Ragip Xhaka on Monday evening, confirming that the midfielder would undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of signing a three-year contract. Sky Sports also captured footage of the player arriving in the North East, with an official announcement now expected shortly.

Cuba Mitchell joins Bashundhara Kings after Sunderland departure

Former Sunderland Under-21 midfielder Cuba Mitchell has completed a move to Bangladesh Premier League outfit Bashundhara Kings. The 19-year-old, who was born in Birmingham to a Bangladeshi mother and Jamaican father, gained Bangladeshi citizenship on 2 June and is now seen as a future star for the national side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell left Sunderland earlier this summer following the expiry of his contract. The move to South Asia’s top club marks an important step in his development and could open the door to a senior international debut in the coming months.

Sunderland tracking Finland’s Matias Siltanen

Sunderland are monitoring Matias Siltanen, an 18-year-old Finnish midfielder currently starring for Djurgarden in Sweden. According to ontheminute.com, the teenager, who debuted at just 15 with KuPS, is being tracked by a host of European clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Rennes and PAOK.

Siltanen was named by The Guardian as one of the top 60 players globally born in 2007 and remains under contract until 2028. Djurgarden are said to value him at around £2.5million, and while no move is imminent, Sunderland, under Kristjaan Speakma, are firmly in the mix.

Teenage full-back Suaibo Jassi on Sunderland’s radar

Portuguese-based right-back Suaibo Jassi has emerged as another teenage talent Sunderland are keeping tabs on. The 18-year-old recently signed a new deal with CD Santa Clara and is beginning to attract attention from Premier League sides, including Leeds United and Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ontheminute.com report that Sunderland are now in the frame as well, with early scouting underway as the Black Cats continue to build for the future. Jassi, born in Guinea-Bissau, is tipped to break into Santa Clara’s senior side in the near term.

Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo being scouted by Sunderland

Reports from Italy (TuttoMercatoWeb) suggest Sunderland are also monitoring Pietro Comuzzo, a 20-year-old centre-back who made 37 appearances for Fiorentina last season. Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are also watching the Italian defender, but no official bids have been made.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Comuzzo is considered one of Serie A’s most promising young defenders and ranked 4th among U20 centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues last season for possessions won (252), according to DataMB. Fiorentina are not actively looking to sell, but interest is mounting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Cats readying new £20million offer for Jhon Lucumí

Sunderland’s pursuit of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí appears to be moving closer to a breakthrough. According to The Mirror, the club are set to return with a second offer, this time close to £20million, after seeing an initial bid of £17million turned down.

Bologna are reportedly preparing for life without the Colombian international, who has also been linked with Aston Villa, Roma and Juventus. Sunderland, however, are understood to be leading the race and could take their total summer outlay past £120million if the deal is completed.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty