Sunderland have increased their bid for Jhon Lucumí to £18.6m, but Bologna are yet to accept...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on a deal worth up to £20million for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, with multiple sources in England and Italy offering varying updates on the Colombian international's future.

According to the Daily Mirror (print edition), Sunderland are set to launch a second bid for the 27-year-old after seeing an initial offer of £17million rejected. The report claims that Bologna are now resigned to losing Lucumí and have already begun identifying potential replacements, with Sunderland ready to take their summer spending beyond £120million should the deal go through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same outlet reports that Aston Villa, Roma and Juventus have also shown interest, but it is Sunderland—newly promoted to the Premier League—who appear to be pushing hardest and furthest in concrete terms.

Italian reports: offer raised but still not accepted

Meanwhile, Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb has stated that Sunderland have now tabled a new offer worth €22million, which equates to around £18.6million, and have presented Lucumí with a long-term contract worth between €2.5million and €3million per year (roughly £2.1million–£2.55million annually) over five years.

However, Tuttomercatoweb also claim Bologna remain reluctant to accept the bid, despite Lucumí being one of the most valuable players remaining in their squad following the sale of fellow centre-half Sam Beukema to Napoli. Further updates from Corriere di Bologna suggest Spanish side Real Betis have now entered the race, although they have yet to make a formal offer. Sunderland, per those reports, remain the most serious and advanced bidder.

Conflicting signals on Bologna’s stance

While English sources paint a picture of a deal nearing completion, Italian outlets remain cautious. Bologna have long maintained that Lucumí is not for sale unless a significant bid meets their valuation, believed to be €28million (£24million) – the value of a release clause that expired earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Despite that clause no longer being active, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Bologna still expect any club looking to sign Lucumí to match that fee, or at least come close to doing so. Sunderland’s current offer, though improved, still falls short by around £5.4million. The 27-year-old is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League, but his final decision could depend on how talks progress in the coming days – and whether other clubs firm up their interest.

A key piece in the puzzle

Lucumí, a full Colombian international, helped Bologna win the Coppa Italia last season – ending a five-decade drought – and has established himself as a composed, left-footed centre-back with top-level pedigree. Régis Le Bris is keen to add another starting-calibre central defender to partner Dan Ballard, and Sunderland see Lucumí as a potentially transformational signing.

If completed, the move would take Sunderland's summer spending over £120million, following high-profile deals for Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fée, and Simon Adingra.