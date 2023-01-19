BLACKPOOL ‘SET’ TO APPOINT FORMER SUNDERLAND BOSS

Sunderland are days away from their second ‘derby’ of the season as they host Middlesbrough this weekend. The clash could prove to be a must-win after a poor performance saw them fall to defeat at the Riverside Stadium in September.

After a disappointing loss to Swansea City, the Black Cats will be eager to get back amongst the play-off spots as they sit three points from sixth place. However, Boro have been on fire since Michael Carrick’s appointment and are currently fourth after winning all but one of their last eight matches in the Championship.

Here is today’s transfer news...

BURNLEY 'OPEN' CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS WITH MIDFIELDER

Burnley have opened talks with Josh Brownhill as they look to extend his contract with the club. The midfielder has notched five goals and six assists in the Championship this season. (TEAMtalk)

BRISTOL CITY MAN 'NEARING' LOAN DEPARTURE

Bristol City goalkeeper Stefan Bajic is closing in on a loan move to Valenciennes. The 21-year-old joined the Robins in the summer but has only made one appearance for the club in all competitions. (La Voix De Sportes)

WEST BROM 'TARGET' BRIGHTON STRIKER

West Brom are interested in signing Brighton's Deniz Undav this month, with the likes of Sunderland, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers also keen. The Seagulls signed the 26-year-old for £6m a year ago but he is yet to score in the Premier League. (Football League World)

LEEDS UTD 'SUFFER' BLOW IN BLACKBURN ROVERS PURSUIT

Leeds United and West Ham are among the clubs that are looking like they may miss out on Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The 23-year-old is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Villarreal and the Spanish club are said to be confident of finalising terms this week. (Football Insider)

STOKE CITY ACE 'IN TALKS' WITH LEAGUE ONE CLUB

Derby County are reportedly in talks with Stoke City over a potential deal for Aden Flint this month. The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour under Alex Neil and has been linked with a move away. (Football Insider)

RANGERS' BID FOR SWANSEA CITY ATTACKER 'REJECTED'

Swansea City have turned down Rangers' bid for Morgan Whittaker. The young forward netted nine goals and seven assists while on loan with Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the season. (Glasgow Live)

BLACKPOOL ‘SET’ TO APPOINT FORMER SUNDERLAND BOSS

Blackpool are set to replace Michael Appleton with Mick McCarthy this week in a deal until the end of the season. The 63-year-old has been out of work since leaving Cardiff City in October 2021 and has previously managed the likes of Sunderland, Wolves and Republic of Ireland. (Football Insider)

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS 'MONITORING' QPR ACE