The best 65 photos of passionate Sunderland fans away from home this season - gallery

Sunderland fans are famous for their loud and proud support of their team away from home!

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

And this season has been no different, with Black Cats taking massive numbers to Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Watford, Stoke City and more!

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans travelling away from home this season with the club now back in the Championship for the first time in four seasons.

Can you spot any pictures of yourself or your friends and family members in our photos? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages… all photos courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans show their passion at the end of the game away from home against Hull City.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away from home to Luton Town in the Championship earlier this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away from home against Bradford CIty during pre-season.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans away from home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

