The 24-year-old has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, including just one start, but has come off the bench during his side’s last six league matches.

Championship leaders Burnley and Greek side Olympiacos have also been linked with a move for Surridge this month, after the striker scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for Forest during the last campaign - helping the club win promotion via the play-offs.

Surridge has also played a part in Forest’s run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals this term, scoring twice and providing two assists in four appearances,

Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images )

Sunderland did try to sign the striker back in the 2019 January transfer window when he was playing for Bournemouth, while Jack Ross was in charge of the Black Cats in League One.

Yet former Cherries boss Eddie Howe decided Surridge would be better off staying at the Vitality Stadium, while Sunderland instead signed Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan, while also buying Will Grigg from Wigan.

To find out more about Surridge’s current situation at The City Ground, we caught up with Forest reporter Sarah Clapson from The Nottingham Post to ask about the striker.

What is Surridge’s situation at Forest and do you think he’ll be allowed to leave this month?

SC: “Steve Cooper has been very clear that, at the minute, Forest can’t really consider letting players go because they are short on numbers. They have got a horrible injury list with several long-term absentees on it, and that has left them lacking strength in depth.

“One of those sidelined is a striker, in Taiwo Awoniyi, and there has been no indication yet how long he might be out for. Cooper was hopeful he’d recover to face Leicester City at the weekend, but he wasn’t even on the bench. And another player currently out is Jesse Lingard - not a forward, but an attacking option at least. He’s midway through a month-long lay-off.

“Until the injury situation eases and Forest get signings in, it’s unlikely there will be too many departures.

“Surridge has mostly found himself in the role of substitute this season, but he has still tried to make the most of his chances. He actually helped change the game in Forest’s favour against the Foxes.

“Surridge himself seems to enjoy being at Forest. Cooper really likes him and he's also really popular in the dressing room.

“The signings Forest make and how the injuries look will have a bearing on what happens in terms of outgoings in general. January can be a long month with the potential for a lot to happen, in that respect!”

Do you know if there’s been much interest in him?

SC: “There was Championship interest in him in the summer. And he’s been linked with a few clubs this month.

“It doesn’t come as a great surprise. He was brilliant in the second half of last season for Forest and showed how effective he can be.”

Why hasn’t he started more games for Forest this season?

SC: “He’s just found himself down the pecking order. Forest spent £17million on Awoniyi and £20million on Emmanuel Dennis in the summer, so Surridge was always going to have a fight on his hands to get in the starting XI.

“It has taken Cooper a while to settle on his best team and it has also taken players time to get used to the Premier League. Before he got injured, Awoniyi had been in great form since the World Cup break, so it was going to be tough to oust him from the side. Prior to that, Cooper had sometimes opted not to use an out-and-out striker at all.

“Surridge has generally been bright and lively from off the bench, though. It was unfortunate that when he got the chance to start, against Blackpool in the FA Cup, he missed three of the type of chances which you’d expect him to gobble up. Cooper stressed afterwards that the performance of any players involved that day wouldn’t change his opinion about them, though - Surridge, along with others, have shown what they can do before.”

How is he viewed among Forest supporters?

SC: “He’s really popular with the fans. He was a key part of last season’s promotion success, and that will never be forgotten whatever happens.

“Plenty of supporters would like to have seen him get more of a chance so far. Last month, against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup, for instance, they were chanting ‘super Sam Surridge’ before he was even warming up to come on.”

What sort of player is he and what are his strengths?

SC: “His finishing is his greatest strength. He’s a wonderful finisher. The hat-trick he scored against Swansea City last season was exquisite; I’d recommend anybody looking up the highlights.

“He’s not exactly a poacher, but usually he doesn’t need too many chances to score. He’s great at delightfully curling the ball in from inside the area.

