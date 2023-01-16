The 32-year-old didn’t feature in league games against Wigan and Blackpool, or the FA Cup match at Shrewsbury, but returned to the starting XI for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Swansea.

"My numbers were quite high on the physical data so the manager was just using that to give me little rest and use the squad as he should have done,” Evans told the Echo when asked about the games he missed.

“It worked out well for us, we played some great football over those two games and thought we were unlucky against Blackpool not to win.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans playing against Swansea City. Picture by FRANK REID

“Obviously the cup game as well was a chance for players to get minutes and stake their place in the starting team.

“We get feedback everyday after every training session and every game and you just sort of have a percentage of what you would normally do in a match and what percentage you were for that game.

“I was obviously quite high after the Blackburn game and the Hull game as well when we were down to 10 men so it’s a lot of running in the legs.

“I feel better for it now and probably needed that couple of games rest.”

While Sunderland are still looking to add cover in the holding midfield position during the January transfer window, Evans’ spell out of the side has provided opportunities for the likes of Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba.

Dan Neil has also produced some impressive performances in recent weeks, scoring his second goal of the season despite the 3-1 loss to Swansea.

And, after playing continuously during the first half of the season, Evans says it’s a good thing there is more competition for places.

“We have also had that little winter break as well but I think the numbers I was putting in in the games after that were quite high, more than I would usually do,” the Sunderland captain added.

“I just had a tight hamstring and it was more of a precaution so has probably done me the world of good.

“The team managed to continue their good form as well which is great for the belief in the squad and the belief the manager has now to change things up if he needs to.”

“I have been training for the last week or so but maybe that little break after the Blackburn game on Boxing Day has helped.”

The defeat against Swansea leaves Sunderland three points off the play-off places after 27 league games, while the squad have taken confidence following their promotion from League One.

“I think it’s sort of unknown when you are coming into a new league but we have seen every team now and know we are more than a match for every team, and on our day we can beat anyone,” said Evans.

