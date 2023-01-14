Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Swansea City defeat - including one 8 and one 4
Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player far for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Luke O’Nien was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ollie Cooper, yet the game remained goalless at half-time.
Swansea took the lead when Joel Piroe opened the scoring five minutes before the interval, yet Dan Neil was able to level the score for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Sunderland weren’t able to hang on though, with Liam Cullen and Cooper both getting on the scoresheet.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: