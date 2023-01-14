Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player far for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Luke O’Nien was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ollie Cooper, yet the game remained goalless at half-time.

Swansea took the lead when Joel Piroe opened the scoring five minutes before the interval, yet Dan Neil was able to level the score for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland weren’t able to hang on though, with Liam Cullen and Cooper both getting on the scoresheet.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5 Little he could have done with the first two goals, though may feel he could have stopped the third. Distribution was mixed. 5

2. Lynden Gooch - 5 Showed a lot of energy and got into some good areas offensively, but two of Swansea's goals came down the home side's right flank as they utilised the spare player. 5

3. Daniel Ballard - 6 Competed well and showed a good turn of pace - just an afternoon where everything went against Sunderland. 6

4. Luke O'Nien - 4 Felt as if the reaction of the Swansea players was key to the decision to send him off but no doubt that it was a seriously rash challenge. 4