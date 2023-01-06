The 24-year-old was playing for Bournemouth in 2019 when Sunderland, then in League One under Jack Ross, tried to sign him.

Surridge had spent the first half of the campaign playing in League Two for Oldham and was ready to test himself at a higher level.

Yet former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe decided Surridge would be better off staying at the Vitality Stadium, while Sunderland instead signed Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan, while also buying Will Grigg from Wigan.

Sam Surridge playing for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

In February 2019, Surridge told the Bournemouth Echo: "We had a couple of chats and he (Howe) said he wanted me to stay and be around the first team to try and fight for a place.

"I keep working every day under him and he said he will improve me as a player, which I have done since I came back.

"It is nice getting recognition and being wanted by other clubs.

"With the Sunderland situation, I was ready to go until Thursday (deadline day) but we did not know if I was going to be allowed out.

"It was one of those things I put at the back of my mind. If it happened, it happened but the gaffer wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay. I wanted to keep pushing myself and see what I could do.”

