The Black Cats were left in urgent need of reinforcements after Ellis Simms was recalled from his loan by Everton after scoring seven goals in seventeen appearances across the first half of the season.

Mowbray revealed after the 1-1 draw with Blackpool that discussions were 'accelerating' on a replacement, with a loan option and a youngster on a permanent deal both in play.

The head coach says the club are working hard to get a deal over the line and has said that he expects the player to be of a similar profile to Simms, who can offer cover and support for Stewart.

"We'd like one in as soon as possible really, we need reinforcements as Ross is our only out-and-out striker," Mowbray said.

"Some clubs... when you've got a big striker who you look to for goals, some are happy to do that and not have someone really vying with them for starts.

"It's pretty unlikely that we'll go and splash millions and millions on a big name centre-forward. I think we need a young guy, like "Ellis Simms, who can come in and compete and know that he's learning off Ross. Some days we will play two up front, some days he might come on from the bench.

"I think that's what we're looking for really, someone who can come in and support our centre-forward who at the moment, scores every time he goes on the pitch.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

"We're looking for reinforcements - how quickly will that happen? I hope in the next few days but it might not, deals aren't always done as easily as you want them to be.

"I know the club are working really hard behind the scenes to make things happen, and we have options. We want to put other options in the squad to compete and keep pushing Ross."

Mowbray's comments underlined Sunderland's hope that Stewart will not leave this month despite interest from elsewhere as his long-term contractual status remains unresolved.

Stewart is known to want to stay at the club and Mowbray says so far there has been no significant interest.

Mowbray's more immediate dilemma is whether he risks the 26-year-old in Saturday's FA Cup Third Round fixture against Shrewsbury Town. The player himself is eager to be involved but the head coach has to think about some crucial league fixtures on the horizon.

"I'm confident [he'll stay], I don't think the phone is ringing off the hook at the moment," Mowbray said.