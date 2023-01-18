The Tangerines have slipped to 23rd in the Championship table following a run of ten league games without a win, with the club stating they ‘hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days.’

Appleton returned to Blackpool for a second spell at Bloomfield Road in June and has departed alongside assistant David Kerslake.

The decision means 14 of the Championship’s 24 clubs have changed their manager since the start of this season.

Blackpool have sacked head coach Michael Appleton. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Sunderland were forced to make a change in the dugout when Alex Neil left to join Stoke back in August, which remarkably makes him the 11th-longest serving manager in the Championship after just over four months in charge.

