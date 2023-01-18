News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray is the TWELFTH longest-serving manager in the Championship following Blackpool call

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is now the 12th longest-serving manager in the Championship – following Blackpool’s decision to sack Michael Appleton.

By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Tangerines have slipped to 23rd in the Championship table following a run of ten league games without a win, with the club stating they ‘hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days.’

Appleton returned to Blackpool for a second spell at Bloomfield Road in June and has departed alongside assistant David Kerslake.

Hide Ad

The decision means 14 of the Championship’s 24 clubs have changed their manager since the start of this season.

Blackpool have sacked head coach Michael Appleton. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Corry Evans explains his recent absence and why Sunderland are feeling confident...

Sunderland were forced to make a change in the dugout when Alex Neil left to join Stoke back in August, which remarkably makes him the 11th-longest serving manager in the Championship after just over four months in charge.

Hide Ad

Coventry boss Mark Robins remains the longest-serving manager in the second tier after five years and 10 months at the club.

SunderlandTony MowbrayBlackpoolAlex NeilMichael Appleton