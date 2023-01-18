Corry Evans and Danny Batth both returned to action during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Swansea, while Lynden Gooch made his first appearances since Boxing Day.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray was still unable to call upon Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese against The Swans, yet all three are making progress and are expected to return soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Mowbray welcomes back more members of his first-team squad, here are some of the key dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s match:

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID

Is Aji Alese ready?

Out of the aforementioned players who missed the Swansea game with injuries, Alese appears to be the one who is closest to making a comeback following an ankle issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aji Alese is probably about ten days away, he's back on the grass doing a little bit of running,” said Mowbray during last Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

With Cirkin still recovering from a hip issue and Luke O’Nien now suspended for three matches after his red card against Swansea, Alese’s return could prove valuable as the 22-year-old can cover at left-back or centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In O’Nien’s absence it seems likely Batth will come back into the starting XI to partner Daniel Ballard, yet Alese does provide a left-footed option which could bring more balance to the side.

Bailey Wright could also come into the side at centre-back while O’Nien is suspended in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Lynden Gooch and Trai Hume both keep their places?

When Cirkin and Alese both return to compete for the left-back slot, Trai Hume and Lynden Gooch will once again be contending to play in the other full-back position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume took his opportunity to impress over the festive period while Gooch was sidelined with a hamstring issue and kept his place against Swansea last weekend.

Gooch was also named in the starting XI on the left side of defence due to the aforementioned injuries, yet that doesn’t seem like a long-term solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Mowbray decides to once again start Gooch at left-back will probably depend on whether Alese is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Abdoullah Ba or Edouard Michut feature?

Sunderland’s congested schedule and Mowbray’s decision to rest captain Corry Evans meant Black Cats supporters saw more of summer signings Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair hadn’t quite looked ready earlier in the season but showed signs they can step into the starting XI when needed.

Providing there are no new injury setbacks, and with Pritchard still expected to be sidelined following a calf issue, it seems likely Mowbray will stick with the same front four (Jack Clarke, Amad, Patrick Roberts and Ross Stewart) who started against Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corry Evans and Dan Neil, who has been excellent in recent weeks, have been the side’s first-choice options in midfield this season, yet Mowbray may make changes if he decides to change shape or rotate his team.