A number of players could still leave Sunderland this summer

Sunderland sanctioned the loan exit of striker Luis Hemir Semedo on Wednesday, with the 22-year-old departing Wearside to join Portuguese outfit Moreirense FC on a season-long agreement.

The centre forward has struggled to make an impact for the Black Cats since arriving at the club, and at the time of writing, a move away to seek out greater first team opportunities elsewhere felt like a no-brainer.

But with just days left of the summer transfer window, which other Sunderland players could follow Hemir out of the door at the Stadium of Light? We’ve taken a closer look at the potential candidates for a late exit below...

Blondy Nna Noukeu

The goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Robin Roefs earlier this summer, and would surely be better off sealing a transfer than spending the season as Sunderland’s de facto fourth choice option between the sticks.

Timothee Pembele

Very much a forgotten man on Wearside, Pembele spent last season with Le Havre in France, and hasn’t been seen at all this pre-season. An exit feels like an inevitability, whether that comes sooner or later.

Leo Hjelde

Still recovering from surgery, Hjelde may struggle for regular minutes this season following an influx of defensive recruits. Evidently a talent, and one who should have a good future ahead of him, it feels like a loan would be the best solution for the Norwegian this term.

Zak Johnson

Like Hjelde, Johnson feels like an ideal candidate for a loan. Regular senior football is vital if he is to take the next step in his development, and Sunderland simply cannot offer it to him right now.

Joe Anderson

Anderson is already 24 years old, and you would assume that if he doesn’t leave Sunderland this summer, he will spend the next few months languishing in the U21s. The defender has shown that he could be a decent asset for a lower league club, and now seems like the ideal time for him to seek out the next chapter in his career.

Jenson Seelt

A touch more complicated than most on this list, purely because he has been heavily involved in the early knockings of Sunderland’s Premier League campaign. If the Black Cats can bring in adequate reinforcements at centre-back, however, and if certain injured players can continue their respective journeys back towards full fitness, then a loan exit could do Seelt the world of good. It is understood that he is attracting interest from the Netherlands.

Alan Browne

Another who has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks, Browne is a proven performer in the Championship, but whether he is given the opportunity to test his mettle in the Premier League remains to be seen.

Abdoullah Ba

Ba was shipped out to France on loan last season, and truthfully, it is hard to see a future for the winger in the North East. Whether he leaves on a permanent or temporary arrangement, presumably it is time for him to move on.

Jay Matete

Like many on this list, Matete is a reliable EFL talent, but the chances of him being afforded the opportunity to prove himself in the top flight are slim. Provided he does leave, whichever club he eventually signs for will be bagging themselves a very adept campaigner.

Milan Aleksic

Aleksic is obviously a prodigious talent, but he is very raw and evidently in need of real nurturing. Whether that happens out on loan or as part of the U21s on Wearside remains to be seen, but either way, this could be a pivotal season for his development.

Harrison Jones

Deployed predominantly as a left-back in recent weeks, rather than in his preferred midfield berth, Jones has plenty of admirers at the Stadium of Light - and with good reason - but is unlikely to feature much in the Premier League. A high quality EFL loan stint would do him wonders.

Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn was sent out on loan to Hajduk Split last season, but the Croatian side decided against purchasing him on a permanent basis, and his prospects on Wearside look very bleak. The Ukrainian turns 27 in October, and for the good of his own career, he has to go.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Injuries were cruel to Abdullahi last season, but he has impressed for the U21s when called upon, and a stint away from Wearside could be exactly what he needs to bring himself fully up to speed before making a tilt at the first team next term.

Trey Ogunsuyi

The teenager is thriving for the U21s, and so much so that he appears more than ready for a crack at the senior game. If Sunderland do decide to loan him out, he will not be short of suitors.

Ian Poveda

And finally, one of the more intriguing cases on this list. It hasn’t worked out for Poveda on Wearside, and as such, and exit would be no shock whatsoever. Where he heads next, however, is anybody’s guess.

