Sunderland have once again been linked with Matija Frigan

Sunderland have once again been touted as a possible destination for one-time transfer target Matija Frigan by reports in his native Croatia.

The striker, currently on the books at KVC Westerlo in Belgium, was heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during the January window, with the Black Cats still bidding to climb out of the Championship at that time.

Since then, of course, promotion back to the Premier League has been secured, and for the most part, the general understanding has been that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team are pursuing a higher calibre of talent in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, in a discussion on Frigan’s future, Croatian outlet Germanijak has suggested that the Black Cats remain a potential option for the 22-year-old as the prospect of an exit from Westerlo grows ever larger.

What has been said about Matija Frigan’s future amid Sunderland transfer links?

According to Germanijak, Frigan has emerged as a target for La Liga side Elche, who won promotion back to the Spanish top flight this summer. It is claimed that a deal for the player could be completed for around £5.2 million, although it is also stated that Westerlo would ideally be looking for a fee closer to £7 million.

A further excerpt from the report goes on to outline Frigan’s other suitors, however, with Sunderland mentioned alongside Hull City and Scottish giants Rangers. It reads: “There are other options for Frigan, including English sides Hull City and Sunderland, but a transfer to England is currently questionable due to Hull City's transfer ban. Scottish side Rangers are also showing interest, but Elche's interest seems to be the most concrete at the moment.”

What has Matija Frigan said about Sunderland’s reported interest in him?

Reflecting on January’s speculation, Frigan seemingly confirmed Sunderland’s interest in him during an interview with Germanijak earlier this year. He said: “I think it [Sunderland’s interest] was serious. I don’t worry about it. I’ve people who follow it, but I’ve heard at the club that it’s being talked about. I liked the idea, but when it didn’t go through, I put it out of my mind the next morning.”

Speaking about the potential for him to move on from Westerlo at the end of the campaign, he added: “The summer is coming, maybe a new opportunity, but I have a solid contract, the club decides everything.”

Addressing reports linking him with a move to Ibrox, Frigan also said: “Rangers? That style of league would suit me. I think I'm a player for that type of football. I know about the interest from clubs, it's good to hear and read such things, but we'll see. Nothing has been decided yet. Things are in the hands of my agent and when there is something more concrete, we will know. We will weigh everything up and choose the best option.”

