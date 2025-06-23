Former Black Cats target Matija Frigan says the Scottish Premiership would suit his game as transfer talk builds

Former Sunderland target Matija Frigan has admitted that a move to Rangers would be a "perfect" fit for his playing style, as the Croatian striker considers his future following a strong season in Belgian football.

Frigan, 22, currently plays for KVC Westerlo and has been linked with a summer switch away from the Pro League after scoring 14 goals and providing four assists across all competitions last season. The striker was on Sunderland’s radar during the January transfer window, with reports at the time suggesting the Black Cats explored a loan move with a £12.6million option-to-buy clause.

That deal never materialised, however, with Westerlo opting to block Frigan’s exit after allowing both Muhamed Gumuskaya and Adedire Mebude to leave earlier in the window. Frigan, now valued at around £6.5million, is attracting serious interest from Rangers, while Bundesliga side Hamburg are also thought to be keen. Westerlo are currently managed by Issame Charai – a former Ibrox coach – who may yet play a role in the player’s next move.

Speaking while back in his hometown of Rijeka during the close season, Frigan addressed the growing speculation. “Rangers? That style of league would suit me. I think I'm a player for that type of football,” he told reporters in Croatia.

“I know about the interest from clubs, it's good to hear and read such things, but we'll see. Nothing has been decided yet. Things are in the hands of my agent and when there is something more concrete, we will know. We will weigh everything up and choose the best option.”

Frigan, who previously starred for Rijeka before moving to Belgium, said he is in no rush to leave Westerlo but is open to a new challenge. “I have a good season behind me, some clubs are contacting me, but we will see what is best.

“I can't say that I am not enjoying it in Belgium, on the contrary, but a change of environment is always good. Nothing is ruled out and we will see what happens in this transfer window. I'm in no hurry and there's plenty of interest in me. Of course, that makes every player happy...”

The forward also reflected on how Belgian football has helped shape his development. “I've got a lot more stronger in Belgium. Working on physical preparation is 90 per cent of the training in Belgian football. I can say that I'm a lot stronger both mentally and physically.”

What has Matija Frigan said about Sunderland’s reported interest in him?

Reflecting on January’s speculation, Frigan seemingly confirmed Sunderland’s interest in him during an interview with Croatian outlet Germanijak. He said: “I think it [Sunderland’s interest] was serious. I don’t worry about it. I’ve people who follow it, but I’ve heard at the club that it’s being talked about. I liked the idea, but when it didn’t go through, I put it out of my mind the next morning.”

Speaking earlier this summer about the potential for him to move on from Westerlo at the end of the current campaign, he added: “The summer is coming, maybe a new opportunity, but I have a solid contract, the club decides everything.”