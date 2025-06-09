Emile Heskey has been discussing Kwame Poku’s future amid reported Sunderland interest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland could be beaten to the signature of Peterborough United talent Kwame Poku by Birmingham City this summer, according to former England international Emile Heskey.

The Black Cats are one of several clubs who have been touted as admirers of the 23-year-old after his stellar season in League One. The winger finished the campaign with 12 goals and 11 assists across 31 outings in all competitions as the Posh slumped to an 18th-place finish in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last month, Peterborough chairman Barry Fry delivered an update on the widespread interest that his side are currently fielding in Poku. He said: “The last time I heard, there were 26 clubs in for him. I’m not surprised. The kid has what it takes to reach the Premier League. We have developed him over the past four years to the point where he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Furthering Fry’s assessment, Football League World report that Birmingham City have already tabled an offer to sign Poku, while also stating that both Sunderland and Sheffield United are keen on the forward. To that end, it is suggested that the Black Cats’ enhanced financial power, brought about by their promotion to the Premier League, could give them an edge if they decide to firm up their interest.

What has Emile Heskey said about Kwame Poku’s future?

But despite Sunderland’s return to the top flight, Heskey is of the opinion that it is his former club, Birmingham, who are currently leading the race to sign Poku. Speaking to Football League World, via Poker Scout, he said: “With Birmingham’s aspirations and their blueprint, it’s hard for players to turn that down.

“A lot of players go off, ‘What does the future hold for the club and what are their plans?’, and Birmingham is a very bold plan, so it’s hard for players to turn that down. If it does come to fruition then they can say, ‘I was part of that’, which is great and that’s what everyone wants. They’re [Birmingham] probably sitting at the forefront, Sunderland have gone into the Premier League, got a bit of money to spend, so it’ll be an interesting one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Kwame Poku’s future?

In a separate interview with Football League World, pundit Lee Hendrie suggested that it is Sheffield United who should be going all out to sign Poku, despite Sunderland’s touted interest. He said: "Kwame Poku, he's been linked with a hell of a lot of clubs for obvious reasons.

"It's no surprise that he's been linked with a move to Sheffield United, you look at the players they've had. The likes of [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi, they brought him in on loan, when you look at the wide players they've used, it's no surprise he's being linked.

"I think that would be a fantastic signing, I really do. He's got bags of potential, I really like what he brings and I think he would be a really, really good signing for Sheffield United pushing for promotion next time around."

Your next Sunderland read: Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund transfer latest as Sunderland agree club-record fee