How does Regis Le Bris' record at Sunderland compare to the managers he will take on in the Premier League next season?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regis Le Bris can reflect on what has been a truly remarkable first season in charge of Sunderland.

The former Lorient head coach was a somewhat surprising choice to become permanent successor to Michael Beale when his appointment was confirmed last summer. After a positive start to the season, hopes were raised the Frenchman could make a name for himself on Wearside - and he has now written his name in Black Cats folklore by guiding his side back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a side full of talented and energetic youngsters led by a handful of experienced figures, Sunderland landed fourth place in the Championship table and ended their eight-year absence from the top flight by coming through play-off ties with Coventry City and Sheffield United.

Le Bris’ quiet and measured approach has provided a calmness in the frenzied world of the second tier - and he will relish the opportunity to test himself against Premier League managers when the new season gets underway in August.

But how has the Frenchman’s record during his first season in England compared to how the managers he will face in the top flight fared during their most recent campaign?

How does Regis Le Bris’ record at Sunderland compare to Premier League managers last season?

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris | Chris Fryatt

1. Arne Slot (Liverpool) - 38 games, 2.21PPG 2. Daniel Farke (Leeds United) 46 games, 2.17PPG 3. Scott Parker (Burnley) 46 games, 2.17PPG 4. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 38 games, 1.95PPG 5. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) 38 games, 1.87PPG 6. Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) 38 games, 1.82PPG 7. Unai Emery (Aston Villa) 38 games, 1.74PPG 8. Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) 38 games, 1.74PPG 9. Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) 46 games, 1.65PPG 10. Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest) 38 games, 1.64PPG 11. David Moyes (Everton) 19 games, 1.63PPG 12. Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton and Hove Albion) 38 games, 1.61PPG 13. Vitor Ferreira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 22 games, 1.50PPG 14. Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) 38 games, 1.47PPG 15. Thomas Frank (Brentford) 38 games, 1.47PPG 16. Marco Silva (Fulham) 38 games, 1.42PPG 17. Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) 38 games, 1.39PPG 18. Graham Potter (West Ham United) 18 games, 1.11PPG 19. Ruben Amorim (Manchester United) 30 games, 1.00PPG 20. Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur, now departed) 38 games, 1.00PPG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s promotion into the Premier League?

Speaking after the Wembley win, the Black Cats head coach told the club website: “We kept the resilience and that is one of the main strengths of this team. Even when it is tough and they struggle, they stay connected and they don’t give up. It is always difficult to make a decision but sometimes it is just instruct. We are so proud. It will be another chapter next season. The Premier League is really hard and tough - the most competitive league in the world. We will have another tough challenge but we will see later. It is really impressive the way they believed in their dream. The players told me earlier in the season that they wanted to get promoted and they have done it so congratulations to them.”