The latest Sunderland-related transfer news regarding Jobe Bellingham and Jordan Henderson

Borussia Dortmund have been told they must increase their offer by £8.5million if they are to land Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Bundesliga side are understood to have already agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old midfielder on a five-year contract. However, a transfer fee has yet to be agreed with Sunderland, who are reportedly holding firm on their valuation.

The Mirror claims that Bellingham’s release clause sits at around £33.7million (€40million), and Sunderland are insistent that this full amount must be met for any deal to go through. Dortmund's current proposal is said to fall short of that figure, with the German club offering a £25.2million (€30million) package, including £21million up front and a further £4.2million in achievable add-ons.

German sources suggest BVB’s opening official bid was closer to £21million in total and was swiftly rejected by Sunderland. According to The Mirror, Dortmund had believed a gentleman’s agreement was in place allowing Bellingham to leave for a reduced fee, but Sunderland have made it clear that only the full release clause will be accepted.

Dortmund are said to be eager to conclude the deal swiftly in order to include Bellingham in their squad for the upcoming Club World Cup. FIFA regulations state that clubs are not obliged to release players for the U21 European Championships, meaning Bellingham could be pulled from Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad if a transfer is finalised before Tuesday’s deadline.

The report also notes that Liam Delap, who was included in the same England U21 squad, will travel with Chelsea for the Club World Cup after completing a £30million move from Ipswich Town earlier this week. Bellingham, who helped Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last month, remains one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe this summer.

Jordan Henderson transfer latest after Ajax update

Jordan Henderson has been informed that he is free to leave Ajax this summer, with the Dutch club keen to offload his wages, according to The Mirror.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who turns 35 later this month, is reportedly not part of new head coach Johnny Heitinga’s plans moving forward. As such, Ajax are open to terminating his contract to help ease financial pressure, particularly after having to pay out substantial bonuses following their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Mirror reports that Ajax are now hopeful the idea of a return to Sunderland, newly promoted to the Premier League, gathers momentum, with Henderson having been linked with an emotional move back to the club where he began his career. Henderson was in attendance at Wembley to watch his boyhood side seal a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final last month, securing a £200million return to the top flight.

The report also states that England manager Thomas Tuchel has reassured Henderson that a place in next summer’s World Cup squad remains within reach, provided he maintains his form and fitness. Henderson started in England’s recent game against Andorra, underlining his ongoing value at international level.

With over a decade of top-level experience, Henderson’s leadership could prove a valuable asset for Régis Le Bris as Sunderland prepare for life back in the Premier League. However, whether the Wearside club would be willing, or able, to match the £100,000-a-week wages Henderson earns in the Netherlands remains uncertain.

