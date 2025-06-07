Sunderland have shown an immense amount of faith in youth in recent times

Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls has praised Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris for his willingness to put his faith in youth following last month’s promotion to the Premier League.

Several homegrown stars played pivotal roles in Sunderland’s successful Championship campaign, with academy-developed players accounting for 11,672 minutes of football over the course of 2024/25, making up 26% of the club’s total league minutes. On average, three academy graduates featured in every match day starting XI.

And to that end, Nicholls has expressed his delight at years and years of hard work behind the scenes finally coming to fruition at senior level.

What has Robin Nicholls said about Sunderland’s use of academy talent?

Referencing the impressive numbers underpinning Sunderland’s use of youth, Nicholls told the club’s in-house media: “It’s more than just a statistic, it reflects a genuine commitment from the football club to trust and promote young talent.

“This has been a journey years in the making. Some of these lads have been with us since they were six years old in our pre-academy. To see them now as Premier League players is incredibly special – not just for them, but for everyone who has contributed along the way.”

Nicholls also hailed the leadership of head coach Regis Le Bris, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for their belief in the club’s youth pathway.

He added: “The trust Regis has shown in young players has been outstanding, and Kristjaan and Kyril’s long-term backing of our academy has allowed us to build a model that genuinely integrates youth development into first-team success.”

What did Robin Nicholls say about Tommy Watson?

One starlet in particular who played a vital role in Sunderland’s return to the Premier League was Tommy Watson, with the teenage winger coming on from the bench at Wembley to score a stoppage time winner against Sheffield United.

Watson has now left Wearside to join Brighton and Hove Albion, but Nicholls was still quick to emphasise just how important his decisive strike was to all involved. He said: “I was fortunate enough to be the one who sat with Tommy and his family to offer them his first professional contract. I’ve been able to witness his development close up, and to see him produce that moment at Wembley is something I’ll never forget. His parents, grandparents and three brothers, two of whom are also part of our academy, have made huge sacrifices. That goal was for all of them.”