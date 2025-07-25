Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Lorenzo Pirola.

Sunderland have opened transfer talks with Olimpiacos over a potential deal for Italy U21 international Lorenzo Pirola, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, and have been linked with a host of names in recent days, including the likes of LOSC Lille star Bafode Diakite, Sevilla talent Loic Bade, and Bologna stalwart Jhon Lucumi.

Indeed, in the case of the latter, a fresh update from Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo states that the Premier League new boys are readying an improved bid to sign the Colombian, which would consist of an initial £17.4 million plus a further £1.8 million in add-ons, totalling around £19.2 million.

But a new report from FootItalia states that Sunderland have another target in their sights too, with Pirola supposedly the subject of negotiations between the Black Cats and his current club Olimpiacos.

What has been said about Sunderland’s apparent transfer interest in Lorenzo Pirola?

According to FootItalia, transfer chiefs on Wearside have given the green light for talks to commence with the Greek champions. It is claimed that Pirola is one of several names on a list of defensive targets, with the 23-year-old regarded as a “number one priority”.

For their part, Olimpiacos could demand as much as £21.8 million for the player. A prospective bid comprised of an initial payment of £17.5 million, plus a series of performance-related add-ons has been touted, with AS Roma, Inter Milan, and Bologna all mentioned as admirers of Pirola’s too.

Who is Lorenzo Pirola?

Pirola predominantly operates as a centre-back, but is capable of playing on the left side of a back four as well. He began his career in Milan with Inter, before leaving to join Salernitana in 2023. Last year, the 23-year-old left his home country to sign for Olimpiacos, winning a league title in his debut season.

Highly-rated in Italy, the defender has amassed 26 caps for Italy’s U21s, captaining his nation on numerous occasions. As things stand, his current deal in Greece is set to run until 2027.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

