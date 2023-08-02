News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfer latest with deals expected, appointments rumoured and injury concerns

The latest Sunderland headlines ahead of Sunday's Championship opener against Ipswich Town.

By James Copley
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The Championship season starts this weekend with Sunderland set to face Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys and Black Cats will clash at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus fans on Sunday following pre-season.

Sunderland lost their last 5-2 game against Hartlepool on Tuesday night - albeit with a second-string side deployed by Tony Mowbray.

Here, though we take a look at the main Sunderland and Championship headlines that you may have missed:

Ipswich Town look likely to be without goalkeeper Christian Walton for the clash against Sunderland on Sunday. Former Sunderland man Nathan Broadhead (quad) and Massimo Luongo (adductor) will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Nathan Bishop has been pictured signing for Sunderland ahead of his move from Manchester United with the transfer deal now set to be announced.

Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has joined Championship rivals West Brom after becoming a free agent this summer.

Major League Soccer's chief marketing officer David Bruce is said to be leaving his post at the end of this week to join Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray confirmed that Isaac Lihadji was withdrawn from Sunderland's starting XI at Hartlepool United due to transfer interest in the winger. Lihadji has been linked with a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail FC over the summer and talks are continuing ahead of the beginning of the Championship campaign.

Mowbray also confirmed Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt will miss the start of the season through an injury picked up in pre-season.

