The Championship season starts this weekend with Sunderland set to face Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys and Black Cats will clash at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 plus fans on Sunday following pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland lost their last 5-2 game against Hartlepool on Tuesday night - albeit with a second-string side deployed by Tony Mowbray.

Here, though we take a look at the main Sunderland and Championship headlines that you may have missed:

Ipswich Town look likely to be without goalkeeper Christian Walton for the clash against Sunderland on Sunday. Former Sunderland man Nathan Broadhead (quad) and Massimo Luongo (adductor) will also be assessed ahead of the game.

Nathan Bishop has been pictured signing for Sunderland ahead of his move from Manchester United with the transfer deal now set to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has joined Championship rivals West Brom after becoming a free agent this summer.

Major League Soccer's chief marketing officer David Bruce is said to be leaving his post at the end of this week to join Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray confirmed that Isaac Lihadji was withdrawn from Sunderland's starting XI at Hartlepool United due to transfer interest in the winger. Lihadji has been linked with a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail FC over the summer and talks are continuing ahead of the beginning of the Championship campaign.