Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland, Fulham and Stoke City striker joins West Brom
The former Sunderland striker has concluded a switch to West Brom.
Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has joined Championship rivals West Brom.
Maja netted 16 goals in the French second division for Bordeaux during the 2022-23 season taking his career tally to 52 in 178 senior appearances across all competitions but became a free agent during the summer.
Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse a couple of windows ago.
The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland before scoring three in 15 during six months on loan with Fulham during the 2020-21 season as The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League. Maja scored two in 17 for Stoke City during 2021-22.
“I am happy to have Josh here at the club. It was an important aim of ours to reinforce this position during the summer. We have done so with a player who has a big desire to succeed," Baggies boss Carlos Corberán said.
“Josh has international and Premier League experience and his skills complement Brandon Thomas-Asante in a way which means they can play together or on their own. He drops deep to build attacks and also has good instincts in the box.
“Josh has been working hard while he has been a free agent this summer but will still need some time with our staff to make sure he is ready to face the challenge of games. We will work with him to manage this process.”