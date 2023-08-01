Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja has joined Championship rivals West Brom.

Maja netted 16 goals in the French second division for Bordeaux during the 2022-23 season taking his career tally to 52 in 178 senior appearances across all competitions but became a free agent during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse a couple of windows ago.

The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland before scoring three in 15 during six months on loan with Fulham during the 2020-21 season as The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League. Maja scored two in 17 for Stoke City during 2021-22.

“I am happy to have Josh here at the club. It was an important aim of ours to reinforce this position during the summer. We have done so with a player who has a big desire to succeed," Baggies boss Carlos Corberán said.

“Josh has international and Premier League experience and his skills complement Brandon Thomas-Asante in a way which means they can play together or on their own. He drops deep to build attacks and also has good instincts in the box.