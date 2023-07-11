Tony Mowbray remains hopeful that Dennis Cirkin will be fit to start the season with Sunderland, though he is not expected to join the squad on their upcoming tour of the US.

And while he is making good progress in his return, Elliot Embleton will also remain on Wearside as the club feel it is the best way for him to step up his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Stewart, Aji Alese and Corry Evans are all expected to miss the start of the season, with Evans the furthest away from a comeback.

Mowbray is encouraged by Stewart's progress as he takes the next steps in his recovery.

"I've seen Ross out on the training ground with the physio, with his trainers on at the minute doing very light stuff but actually back on the grass which is really exciting and positive," Mowbray said.

"Embleton isn't far away, probably the last week of pre-season he'll get back joining in but is not coming on this trip. He might as well stay at home and work with the physios we're leaving behind and get more work done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Corry Evans is a fair bit away so he's on his plan and keep going with that.

"[Aji] Alese is going to bite into the season I think, [Dennis] Cirkin I would hope isn't too far away. I would hope he'll be involved in the last couple of pre-season games."